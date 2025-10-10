Confession: Being Homesick in College Is Totally Normal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I left for college, I didn’t think homesickness would really be a thing for me. I was so ready for independence and excited to start fresh. But then, once the move-in hype died down, reality hit. Suddenly, I missed my bed, my pets, my boyfriend, and even my mom yelling at me to do the dishes. Homesickness creeps up on you when you least expect it, and it’s honestly the worst feeling.

The part no one tells you is that almost everyone feels it, but nobody admits it. On Instagram, it looks like people are instantly best friends with their roommates and going to parties every night. Meanwhile, I was calling home three times a day and crying in my dorm bathroom. It makes you feel like you’re the only one not loving college 24/7, but that’s just not true. Missing home doesn’t mean you’re not strong; it means you’re adjusting.

For me, the biggest step was actually letting myself feel it instead of pretending I was fine. Calling my family, FaceTiming my best friend Kendal, or even just having a good cry, made me feel better. I also started decorating my dorm with little things from home — photos, blankets, and snacks I grew up eating. Those tiny things reminded me that I could bring pieces of home with me.

What also helped was building new “comfort spots” on campus. Getting coffee at the same place every morning, going on walks, or joining a club gave me small routines that felt normal. At first, everything feels weird and overwhelming, but slowly, you find your people and your spaces. It doesn’t erase the homesickness, but it makes it way easier to handle.

And honestly, some days are harder than others. There are mornings where I wake up excited about my classes and friends here, and then nights where all I want is to be back in my own room at home. That back-and-forth is normal, but it can be really confusing when you’re still trying to figure out where you belong. I’ve realized it’s okay to have both, to miss home like crazy but also enjoy building a new life at the same time.

The truth is, homesickness doesn’t magically disappear, but it also doesn’t last forever. Some days I still miss home like crazy, but I’m also learning to love the little life I’m creating here. College is hard, but it’s also where you figure out how strong you really are. And honestly, missing home just means you have people and places worth missing and that’s kind of special.