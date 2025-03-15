Attend the “Must Go To” Rutgers Event of the Spring: COMMchella 2025

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Keep Calm and #BeCOMM on April 2nd at The Yard on College Ave from 2-5pm. Grab a free slice of Krispy Pizza, enter raffles and giveaways, network with alumni and Rutgers organizations, all at COMMchella’s 2025 Music Festival.

This April will mark the fourth annual COMMchella Music Festival event, created to celebrate the Communication major. COMMchella is an interactive music festival with over 30 school clubs and organizations, bands and performances, Sir Henry appearances, photo opportunities, free professional LinkedIn photos, free merchandise, raffles and giveaways, networking with alumni and current students and professors, free Krispy Pizza, thrifting and more. There will be performances by SNACKTIME, Jake Thistle, Deep Treble and Blush Boy. Each year my friends and I look forward to COMMchella, and we are excited to see you there this year.

COMMchella is the culminating event to the #BeCOMM campaign which celebrates the communication major at Rutgers, but everyone is encouraged to come and join in on the fun and free event!!

COMMchella and the #BeCOMM campaign is a special event since it helps to break the misconceptions around a Communication major. Students all over social media claim communication as the most useless major. However, a Communication degree has so much to offer from its wide range of courses, career opportunities, specialization options to pair with the major, and hands-on experience working as an agency in your courses. COMMchella is one of those unique courses offered for the Communication major and Public Relations specialization, where students work together with Professor Mark Beal as a PR agency to create, execute, and staff the COMMchella music festival.

To stay updated on the #BeCOMM campaign and the COMMchella music festival, follow @ru_becomm on Instagram and TikTok.

Learn more about the communication major at the Rutgers School of Communication and Information (SC&I) on the official website

COMMchella 2025 Sponsors: Warner Bros. Discovery’s Streaming platform, MAX, Conagra Brands, RWJBarnabas Health, MAnasquan Bank, Mars Wrigley, Terebey Relocation Team, and Starburst