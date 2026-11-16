This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Rowan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Doing things in college I feel like most people expect to hangout or find a group everyday that’s something I thought but that’s not what needs to happen which is something I learned. You feel intimated seeing everyone around you having a group or hanging out with a person. Before I came to college I thought I would find a huge group to hang out with every day or hope I would so that I wouldn’t be alone. Growing up I’ve always been the type who likes to hang out and never be alone as much sometimes. As I grew up it started to go away as well.

My expectations before coming to college

Growing up I was the type of person or friend that liked to hang out or enjoyed being around others. I was the type who liked to plan ahead and always making sure I had a friend to do something with because being alone was something I was near really used to. Before college started, I made sure I made as many friends as possible and texted and met new people to make sure that I would try to find my people until I realize I don’t need a lot of people and that it’s okay to do things alone.

The first time I spent the whole day doing things alone I realized that it’s not bad at all it’s really nice and more calming. Learning to be comfortable doing things alone in college I feel is really easy to do and you can get used to it. I feel it’s a part of growing up and you have to learn that you don’t need people in your life every day and it’s okay to hang out with just yourself. At first before I came to college, I don’t know why but I felt embarrassed if I were to go and have no one to hang out with but I still have and found friends I just don’t feel the need to hangout every day as much as I used to before I came to school.