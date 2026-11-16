This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air feels crisp against your cheeks as you step out into the morning sun. You’re wearing your favorite outfit. You already have your seasonal drink of choice in hand, whether it’s a pumpkin spice latte, chai tea, or a cinnamon-flavored protein shake. You’re not in a rush, and you’re ready for a nice long walk to start your day while you bask in the colors and warmth of the fall season—all you’re missing is the soundtrack. Freshly discovered music to listen to as your feet crunch dry leaves while you stroll. Songs to sing as the cool wind blows.

If you’ve been looking for new music to spice up your playlist, I’ve pulled together 100 different songs and organized them into 10 archetypes based on your vibe this fall. In order to have the best autumn walks of your life, you need music that perfectly matches the season you are in. Whether you’re the girl focused on crushing the rest of this semester or you’ve recently fallen in love, I promise there is a song here for you.

The girl who’s ready for her winter arc.

If you were excited about daylight saving time ending because that means it gets dark earlier and you can head to the gym with a crisp energy drink and sweatpants on, these are for you. This fall is about getting disciplined and entering your self-improvement era.

“Smalltown Boy” — Bronski Beat | Synth-pop

“Swangin’ on Westheimer” — Don Toliver | Hip-hop

“Dramatic Girl” — Baby Keem feat. Che Ecru | Hip-hop

“The Resistance” — Drake | Hip-hop

“Heart Pt. 6” — Kendrick Lamar | Hip-hop

“Rendezvous” — Don Toliver feat. Yeat | Hip-hop

“Solar Eclipse” — Drake and Don Toliver | Hip-hop

“Pursuit of Happiness” — Kid Cudi | Alternative hip-hop

The academic baddie.

These songs are for the girls who are locked in hard for the semester. She needs music to cross campus and head to the library for an eight-hour whiteboard study day. This season is about color-coded notes and a 4.0 GPA. She’s got no time to waste.

“Sexy Boy” — Air | Downtempo

“The Adults Are Talking” — The Strokes | Indie rock

“Sutphin Boulevard” — Blood Orange | Alternative R&B, indie pop

“Woman” — Little Simz feat. Cleo Sol | Hip-hop, neo-soul

“Golden” — Jill Scott | Neo-soul

“Intergalactic Janet” — Ley Soul | Alternative R&B, neo-soul

The girl embracing millennial optimism.

Millennials have been the butt of a lot of jokes online, but after the recent blue wave in the November 2026 midterm elections, many of us are choosing to embrace the optimistic, carefree energy of the early 2010s. If you’re feeling hopeful and excited this season, these are the songs for you.

The vibe is Zooey Deschanel’s twee fashion, mustaches, “Keep Calm and Carry On,” and leaning into being cringe and carefree. Everything is sunny.

“Just Like Heaven” — The Cure | Alternative rock

“Hand in My Pocket” — Alanis Morissette | Alternative rock

“Life Goes On” — The Sundays | Alternative rock

“Lift” — Radiohead | Alternative rock

“A New Kind of Love” — Frou Frou | Electronic pop, trip-hop

“Yellow” — Coldplay | Alternative rock

“Remember the Time” — Michael Jackson | R&B

The whimsical, witchy girl.

If Practical Magic, The Craft, and Stevie Nicks are three things you absolutely adore, then I’ve got the perfect lineup of songs for you. The vibe is sun and moon charms, Victorian houses, long whimsigoth skirts, and knee-high boots. This might be the archetype that’s the most fall of them all.

“How Soon Is Now?” — The Smiths | Alternative rock

“Wicked Game” — Chris Isaak | Soft rock

“Criminal” — Fiona Apple | Alternative rock

“Venus as a Boy” — Björk | Art pop, trip-hop

“Pitch the Baby” — Cocteau Twins | Dream pop, alternative

“Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” — Radiohead | Alternative rock

“When the Sun Hits” — Slowdive | Shoegaze

“Be My Angel” — Mazzy Star | Dream pop

“Rhiannon” — Fleetwood Mac | Soft rock

“The Chain” — Fleetwood Mac | Classic rock

“Duvet” — bôa | Alternative rock

The one who’s all things festive.

We all need someone in our lives who goes above and beyond for the seasons. If you’re the friend who makes sure to hit the pumpkin patch and every fall festival in sight, these are for you. Think: pumpkin painting, cinnamon-spiced candles, and Gilmore Girls playing in the background.

“Carnival” — Natalie Merchant | Alternative rock

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” — Blue Öyster Cult | Classic rock

“We Fell in Love in October” — girl in red | Indie pop

“Sweater Weather” — The Neighbourhood | Alternative rock, indie rock

“Autumn Leaves” — Nat King Cole | Jazz

The sad girl fall starter pack.

Sad girl music is the best music. If you like music that feels like an existential crisis (or perhaps you’re in one, no shame), these are the songs where feelings will be felt. Gray skies, headphones turned all the way up, and taking the long way home to think.

“Back to the Old House (John Peel Session)” — The Smiths | Alternative rock, indie folk

“Sextape” — Deftones | Alternative metal

“I’ll Change for You” — Mitski | Bossa nova, jazz pop

“When You’re Gone” — The Cranberries | Alternative rock

“Nobody” — Mitski | Indie pop, disco

“16” — Baby Keem | Melodic hip-hop

“Virginia Beach” — Drake | Alternative R&B, hip-hop

“Too Good” — Drake feat. Rihanna | Dancehall, R&B

“In My Room” — Julia Wolf | Alternative pop

“Cold Shoulder” — Drake, Don Toliver, and Yebba | Hip-hop, R&B

“Fade Into You” — Mazzy Star | Dream pop

“I Know You” — Faye Webster | Indie folk, alternative rock

“Silver Springs” — Fleetwood Mac | Soft rock

“Cranes in the Sky” — Solange | Alternative R&B, neo-soul

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift | Pop rock

“Skinny Love” — Bon Iver | Indie folk

“Exile” — Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver | Indie folk, alternative

“Dark Red” — Steve Lacy | Alternative R&B

“The Feeling” — Steve Lacy | Alternative R&B, soul

The hopeless romantic.

“Can I go where you go?” is one of my favorite lines from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.” The fall season automatically reminds me of When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail. Whether you’re deeply in love, dreaming about love, or convincing yourself that your gym crush might be your soulmate, love songs make for the perfect fall tunes. There’s something special about the warmth and passion that accompanies the air getting colder.

“A Long Walk” — Jill Scott | Neo-soul

“Footsteps in the Dark, Pts. 1 & 2” — The Isley Brothers | Soul, R&B

“He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” — Jill Scott | Neo-soul

“Lady” — D’Angelo | Neo-soul, R&B

“Kiss of Life” — Sade | Soul, R&B

“Luna” — The Smashing Pumpkins | Dream pop, alternative rock

“The Sweetest Thing” — Lauryn Hill | R&B

“The Way” — Jill Scott | Neo-soul

“When I’m in Your Arms” — Cleo Sol | Neo-soul

“Lovesong” — The Cure | Alternative rock

“Little Bit” — Drake feat. Lykke Li | Hip-hop

“Passionfruit” — Drake | Dancehall, alternative R&B

“Heaven Can Wait” — Michael Jackson | R&B, pop

“By Your Side” — Sade | Soul, R&B

“I Couldn’t Love You More” — Sade | Soul, R&B

“Tejano Blue” — Cigarettes After Sex | Indie pop

“Right Here” — SWV | R&B

“Everybody Here Wants You” — Jeff Buckley | Alternative rock

“If You Love Me” — Brownstone | R&B

“Like Real People Do” — Hozier | Indie pop

The girl who loves a good thrift shop.

If the perfect fall season means thrifting the perfect oversized leather jacket, these are my favorite songs to listen to on the way to my favorite thrift store or while browsing the endless racks. If you like to thrift, you probably love a good record store and most likely a good matcha, too. These songs work perfectly for all three!

“N Side” — Steve Lacy | Alternative R&B

“Jupiter” — The Marías | Dream pop, indie pop

“Pictures of You” — Drugdealer feat. Kate Bollinger | Indie pop

“Show Me How” — Men I Trust | Dream pop

“Bags” — Clairo | Bedroom pop

“Tailwhip” — Men I Trust | Indie pop, dream pop

“Softly” — Clairo | Bedroom pop

“Juna” — Clairo | Dream pop, indie pop

Additionally, if you need tips for thrifting, check out my best thrifting tips here!

The girl embracing all things literary.

What do The Secret History by Donna Tartt, Dead Poets Society, and Sylvia Plath’s fig tree analogy have in common?

They’re all beloved by the literary girlies.

These are the songs for those who are inspired deeply by the colors changing from emerald to crimson. They probably always have a book in their bags and most likely a journal too. They annotate everything they read and are probably dreaming up their plans for their future debut novel.

“Cannock Chase” — Labi Siffre | Folk, soul

“Ever Since New York” — Harry Styles | Folk pop, soft rock

“Wild Horses” — The Sundays | Dream pop

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” — The Smiths | Alternative rock

“Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman | Folk rock

“Sweet Life” — Frank Ocean | Alternative R&B

“It Ain’t Me Babe” — Joan Baez | Folk

“The Bug Collector” — Haley Heynderickx | Indie folk

“Here’s Where the Story Ends” — The Sundays | Alternative rock, indie pop

The girl having a main character moment.

If you’re in a season of your life where autumn is the backdrop and you are actually the star, then these songs are for you. Maybe this is your coming-of-age moment, the kind you already know you’ll look back on with nostalgia, even while you’re still living it. I instantly think of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Lorde’s album Melodrama. Whether you’re going through a transformative time or you’re simply romanticizing your life, here’s the best music for the moments you’ll someday wish you could relive.

“1979” — The Smashing Pumpkins | Alternative rock

“Window Seat” — Erykah Badu | Neo-soul, R&B

“Letter Home” — Childish Gambino | Hip-hop, spoken-word interlude

“Congratulations” — Mac Miller feat. Bilal | Hip-hop, neo-soul

“Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls | Alternative rock, pop rock

“Say It Ain’t So” — Weezer | Alternative rock

“Ribs” — Lorde | Alternative pop, synth-pop