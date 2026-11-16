This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking divine tonight don’t you see me?

Face painted with hope, each stroke a silent plea.

Every time I step out, I pray someone notices,

That my presence, so carefully crafted, might finally feel complete.

Isn’t that sweet?

They say it costs to look good.

Zackary Drucker / VICE Gender Spectrum Collection

Spent fifty dollars for one fluid ounce of foundation, It’s not just inflation, it’s my quiet salvation with a hint of desperation

Sometimes I wonder if I’ll need a donation to fund this sacred fixation

My own form of creation, for transformation. There’s something healing in the calculation;

I pour into every trembling application; It’s an intimate session, a silent confession,

layering hope over scars with careful precision. By the end my base of operation battered by tornadoes of self-doubt and devastation.

However, celebration always follows when I master imitation, with no complication

But still, it never matches the Pinterest inspiration. They say comparison is the thief of joy,

Yet I can’t help but ache for that effortless elation. So I blend and I build, chasing transformation, Longing for beauty to feel like liberation.

Thanks to my two favorite fifteen dollar concealers,

My stealthy Allie, stealer of blemishes, erasers of shame within my armor.

With trembling hands, I become my own healer,

covering stories my bare skin aches to whisper.

Blurring every shadow, every stubborn under-eye bag that reveals my secret

not just that I’m rarely a sleeper, but mutters of years spent hiding from my own dreams

letting ambitions fades, where comfort became a cage and

hope slipped through my fingers. But now, I stand before myself, no longer as my silent reaper.

Underneath, I set ten dollar blush, three shades, because in reality pigment craves variety.

Lying Pink and bold, as if my cheeks have been flushed by the memory of a crush. Packing it on with my brush, never fails to feed me a rush I often get carried away so some view me as a touch too much. I tell myself it makes me seem approachable, maybe even dainty

Because when you’re a brown-skinned girl, You dream of an airbrush finish in a world that assumes you’re less soft, more rough, and tough

But Never quite enough.

Next, twenty-dollar highlighter, brighter than live wire golden as hope,

Placed beside five-dollar eyeliner, sharp as my desire.

Best paired with lashes if only I could afford the drama.

Oh, that’ll cost you some cash, One hundred twenty for volume

A dramatic cat-eye, bold and fierce in the night,

But they’re gone in a flash, vanished by morning light.

So I’ll settle for clusters, just twenty dollars cash

Don’t call me underclass I’m just trying to survive A clash

Because if you’re a girl not up to date with the trends,

Expect backlash and whispers that never quite end.

Of not keeping up, not being enough.

This doesn’t make me less; don’t judge or rehash.

And when my eyes start to sting,

I’ll toss them away, no matter the cost,

straight in the trash

For comfort and peace are worth what is lost.

In a world chasing beauty that’s gone in a blink,

I choose to be real, to breathe, and to think.

Thirty dollars for contour

Too much, yet I pay, hoping to sculpt away my doubts.

They call me insecure, or worse;

No matter how I blend with thirty-dollar brushes, twenty-dollar sponges,

I know I’ll never truly blend in.

I haven’t even mentioned the Hundred-dollar nails,

A detail that never fails to remind me:

How much I give, how little I get.

Four hundred for raw Indian hair,

Knowing in a month I’ll be back Taming my 4c roots,

Wishing I could love what grows from me naturally.

Each dollar spent is a silent plea:

Let me belong, let me be seen as beautiful.

But the mirror reflects only longing,

And the world’s standards feel impossible to meet.

Your total? Nearly a thousand dollars, eight hundred thirty-five,

All for a fleeting moment,

Just to hear: “OMG, YOU LOOK SO PRETTY.” Is it worth it?