Yoga: The Sanctuary Where I Found Bliss And Mindfulness

At the ripe age of 13, my sister invited me to try Hot Yoga. I went mainly because I looked up to my sister and was honored to join her daily routine. I also loved kinesthetic activities, so it was the perfect environment for me. Although, what I didn’t know was that being introduced to yoga would change my life forever and for the better.

I walked into the warm and welcoming yoga studio, Blissful Spirits in my hometown of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. After signing in, it was time for class. I arrived at my yoga mat and sat excited with an open mind of possibilities.

As the class went on, I realized that the strength aspects of yoga were easy for me as a gymnast, but focusing on my breath was challenging. I didn’t know much about breathwork; it was new to me.

I wasn’t immediately hooked on continuing yoga, but I enjoyed the experience so I went back.

Eventually, I began to learn more about each pose and the technicality behind them. I loved Warrior Two and flowing through Vinyasa sequences. Although I did not enjoy the Chaturangas (now I do, but not back then), they were so hard! At the same time, I was learning more about the importance of following your breath during the practice, which was a goal for me. I could always power through the physical aspects, but the mental aspect was a huge challenge.

Connecting mind and body was a new concept for me and one that I wanted to explore.

When first learning, I would hold my breath for too long by accident or forget to even take a breath, but the more I practiced, the more I realized that when I inhaled, I was gathering energy, which I used for the next pose when I exhaled.

Eventually, I improved and became more familiar with the structure of yoga practice. Since the structure of our movements was easier, I could focus more on the mind part of yoga.

Being able to just focus on flowing through the yoga poses and maintaining my Ujjayi breath was relieving, especially for my anxiety. Ujjayi breath is when you inhale through your nose, pause at the top, and then exhale again through your nose to make an ocean-like sound.

Since I was a child, I have struggled with severe anxiety. When I started practicing yoga regularly, I found a safe space where I could escape from my hyper-anxious bubble. I learned to turn inwards.

As stated by Ekhart Yoga, “We can use yoga or other kinds of therapy to reduce the influence of the mind on the body. We can learn to turn the senses inward; this is known as Pratyahara. In meditation we learn to quietly watch the mind, which results in the mind becoming quieter, this is called Dhyana in yoga.”

Therefore, I learned that breathing in yoga teaches us to be present during the practice and stay attuned to the moment. For this one-hour class, I am able to disconnect from the fast-paced world and just focus on nurturing my mind and body.

I learned this over the course of my seven years as a yogi. To this day, I learn more about yoga and myself with every class I take.

In particular, last summer, I went home to New Mexico for the break. Returning home from New York City meant going back to all my favorite childhood places, one being Blissful Spirits. I was quite ecstatic to start attending the studio again, especially after the stress of finals and living in New York City.

I made it my mission to attend yoga three or more times a week, and I did so alongside my sister.

We would routinely attend the 5:45 p.m. Hot Vinyasa classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. This yoga class was incredible, so it was packed from yoga mat to yoga mat. It was amazing to see the community this class and, nonetheless, the yoga studio built.

I will never forget a lesson this teacher taught me over the summer. She had several incredible lessons, but this one has stuck with me daily.

We can bring our yoga practice into our daily lives. When dealing with anxiety, hardships, or even beautiful moments, we have the ability to stay present by refocusing on our breath. This will bring us back into the present moment, giving us more clarity. Yoga can be used outside your mat!

Now, I use this lesson on a daily basis.

Transitioning from a summer in New Mexico to the start of the school year in New York is not easy. Managing college workloads while working isn’t easy either. Sometimes, being a human is overwhelming. Personally, when I’m feeling these ways, it is easy for my mind to fill up its capacity with thousands of anxious thoughts.

Now, yoga has equipped me with tools for such moments. I will begin to regulate my breathing. Eventually, I feel a bit calmer and more aware of the present. Now, I can see more clarity in the chaos.

By taking a step back and reconnecting with my breath, I am able to detach from all my overwhelming thoughts. You don’t have to hyperfocus on thoughts; you can just observe and let them pass.

I have grown significantly over the past seven years as a yogi. I attended my first class unaware of how important yoga would be to my life. Just as we eat vegetables to nourish our bodies, yoga nurtures our minds.