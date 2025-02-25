The Best Places I’ve Eaten in NYC So Far

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another restaurant recommendation never hurt anyone, right?

Like many of us, I truly can’t believe how fast the school year has flown by. While I mainly focused on classes and assignments during my first semester at The New School, one of my other major passtimes was eating.

Food is obviously such a big part of life, and I rarely turn down a brunch, coffee, or dinner invitation. Since we lack the central community spaces that typical campuses have, like a main green, making friends at The New School can be a challenge. Want my advice for forming friendships? Invite them to one of these NYC gems via social media or after class. Or treat yourself and go out on a solo date!