The Best Places I’ve Eaten in NYC So Far

Another restaurant recommendation never hurt anyone, right?
Like many of us, I truly can’t believe how fast the school year has flown by. While I mainly focused on classes and assignments during my first semester at The New School, one of my other major passtimes was eating.
Food is obviously such a big part of life, and I rarely turn down a brunch, coffee, or dinner invitation. Since we lack the central community spaces that typical campuses have, like a main green, making friends at The New School can be a challenge. Want my advice for forming friendships? Invite them to one of these NYC gems via social media or after class. Or treat yourself and go out on a solo date!
- The Smith, east village
-
Last week, I took a leap of faith and invited a mutual friend to dinner with me, and she suggested The Smith. There are multiple locations across the city, but we kept relatively close to campus and decided on their East Village restaurant. I ordered a kale quinoa salad, and no joke — it was one of the best salads I’ve had in a while. If you’re a dill girly, you’ll love this pick; little bits of dill in the salad complimented the dijon dressing perfectly. My friend and I also got sides of fries and they were perfectly salty and crispy. Nothing beats super salty fries, in my opinion.
Rating: 8.5/10
- Han bat, koreatown
-
When my family visited me last month, we headed into K-town for lunch and stumbled upon Han Bat. Since then, I’ve been back to visit with a friend. It was just as good the second time.
They offer reasonably priced Korean food in a cozy atmosphere. The banchan dishes were incredible and I highly recommend their kimchi or vegetable pancakes! The portions are pretty big, even for an appetizer, so they’re perfect for sharing over some good conversation.
Rating: 9/10
- Spot Dessert Bar, East Village
-
I spent this Valentine’s Day with a friend and a sweet treat. Open til late, Spot Dessert Bar is an adorable sit-down restaurant for Asian-inspired treats and beverages. Get a personal chocolate chip skillet cookie with hot fudge or a cheesecake in an adorable potted planter mug for the perfect Insta story.
Rating: 7/10
- SimÒ Pizza, Greenwich village
-
Have you ever wanted to eat an entire pie on your own? This is the place to go.
Simò was some of the first pizza I had when I moved to New York. I used to be obsessed with their Cacio e Pepe pizza, but my current favorite to enjoy after a long day of classes and work is the Pesto e Pecornio. Plus, the kid’s meal comes in an adorable heart or bunny shape. My twenty-one-year-old friend ordered it and we all couldn’t have been happier.
Rating: 7/10
- Ariston Coffee Bar, Greenwich Village
-
Ariston is one of the cafés that I go to pretty regularly. It’s right across from the University Center, it’s gorgeous, and the food and coffee are always amazing. When I want to treat myself to an actual coffee and not just a little homemade drink, I get a cappuccino and one of their focaccia sandwiches. TNS students also get a discount, so be sure to show that bright red card!
Rating: 8/10