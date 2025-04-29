Ten “Cool Girl” Hobbies to Indulge in this Summer 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

Sometimes I feel like I’m one of the only college students who hate going home for breaks. I’m from an extremely tiny town in rural Wisconsin (yeah, the cheese state), and I can confidently say that there’s nowhere else I would rather be than New York City.

I’ve attended gallery openings, my first Major League baseball game (Go Yankees!), ate at extremely expensive restaurants, visited incredible museums, and mostly just done a lot of creative assignments. I love what I’m studying, but to be honest, I’ve sort of neglected the hobbies I engaged in before I came to New York.

I know I’m not the only one who is mostly just focused on school and socializing, so here are some creative, low-pressure, hobbies to try while away from academics.

1. Clay projects

If you’re lucky enough to have access to a pottery wheel and kiln, I’m jealous of you. And two, please let me use it sometimes.

For those of us who don’t, air-dry or oven-bake clay projects are a great alternative. Before I moved here, I bought a giant pot of Crayola air-dry clay and would spend hours at the kitchen table just sculpting and painting while listening to a podcast or YouTube video. Trinket dishes, photo holders, and magnets are fairly simple and so fun to make.

2. zines

I.Love.Zines.

Truly, I do. There’s nothing I do more than sit down, grab a bunch of “junk,” and turn it into something beautiful. Of course, the more visually appealing way to make a zine is by going absolutely crazy in Illustrator and Photoshop, but I’m sure most of us have had our fill with that already this past school year.

Garage sales and thrift stores often have old magazines for fairly cheap, and saving ticket stubs and receipts always make nice additions to whatever little topic you’re writing about.

3. Jewelry making

I’ll admit, this is probably one of the more “expensive” hobbies on this list.

Wire, cord, pliers, wire cutter, toggles, chains, beads, charms… there can be a lot of things to buy when you’re first starting out. There are plenty of videos out there showing you how to assemble necklaces and bracelets, and craft stores often have amazing deals for cute little charms and beads.

4. baking

Obviously.

Baking is one of my love languages, to be honest.

Not having access to an oven in my dorm has honestly been pretty depressing at times. I’m looking forward to baking brown butter chocolate chip cookies, lemon bars, and fresh focaccia. There’s no better way to unwind than shutting your brain off and baking.

5. become a movie critic

Okay, not actually. But Letterbox is a great tool for leaving reviews!

Watch a lot of movies and get a little over the top with it. Pretend you’re some famous critic.

6. coloring

I’m sorry, it’s just so relaxing.

If you’re not a talented drawer or painter like myself, this is a good way to make something pretty without all the frustration.

7. home workouts

Some days going to the gym is just too much work. In New York, I have access to a gym literally a few floors down from where I live. Back home, I have a membership I have to pay for. Except it’s always crowded, I see people from high school, and I have to drive ten minutes to get there.

When that’s just too much, I like pulling out a yoga mat and doing some 20-minute YouTube yoga or pilates videos (I recommend Daisy Keesh).

8. start a book club

Even if it’s with only one other person. Sometimes my younger sister and I will read books at the same time and then rave (or rant) about them when we’re done. I’m also always sure to leave a Goodreads review.

9. makeup

Thirteen-year-old me was really onto something. I used to do what we’d now call “pre-shower” makeup whenever I was bored.

Find some niche makeup tutorials on TikTok and try to recreate them. If you also wear makeup on a pretty regular basis like me, it can be fun to try something new.

10. become a “barista”

Okay, this literally might be my actual job this summer. But I mean, try to learn some new coffee or tea recipes using what you already have. Condensed milk and black coffee can be a surprisingly good morning sweet treat.