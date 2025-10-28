Olivia Rodrigo & Sabrina Carpenter Give NYC Fans Exclusive Experiences

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This October, the pop stars teamed up with major brands to give fans one-of-a-kind events, but only if you have the right card.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Secret Amex Show.

On Oct. 23, Olivia Rodrigo hosted a show in New York City, but it wasn’t for everybody. Only a select few were able to attend, which left fans wondering if she’s already working on her third album. Rodrigo partnered with American Express, so only fans with an Amex Platinum Card could buy tickets. Of course, some fans found creative ways around it, like asking friends with Platinum Cards to purchase tickets for them. But that wasn’t the only challenge; there wasn’t a normal ticket link.

Instead, fans had to find it through what felt like a mini scavenger hunt. To get access, you had to track down a mirror with the phrase “There’s nothing like Olivia” written on it and scan the QR code in the center. The mirrors were placed around Williamsburg, SoHo, and the East Village. Some fans even started searching as early as 5 a.m.

I have to hand it to her marketing team for such a creative idea. The concert was held at the Park Avenue Armory, and although Rodrigo didn’t verbally announce anything, fans are convinced she hinted at the theme of her next album. She wore a green dress that some say resembled a four-leaf clover, had four clover-shaped guitar picks on her mic stand, and has recently been posting things like ladybugs and cards about good fortune. Fans truly believe her third album might be called Luck.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ’70s-Inspired Cash App Pop-Up.

Next up, Sabrina Carpenter is hosting another pop-up event, this time with Cash App. The ’70s-inspired experience celebrates her Short n’ Sweet Tour and her new album Man’s Best Friend, with New York City tour stops from Oct. 26–Nov. 1 at Madison Square Garden.

This collab is very different from her last one. Last year, she partnered with Cash App for her Espresso-themed Short n’ Sweet Café. This year, it’s all about fashion. You know how Sabrina’s signature style has that ’70s vibe, big hair, shiny tights, and statement shoes. While this event isn’t only for Cash App cardholders, they get special perks like 30% off merchandise, access to an embroidery bar, and chances to win props and clothing inspired by Sabrina’s wardrobe.

Everyone else attending can still use the vintage photobooth to post on the “wall of fits,” which will grow throughout the tour, and shop items from the vintage collection. Though it’s confirmed that Sabrina won’t be in attendance, the pop-up still sounds like a fun and stylish experience. The event runs from Oct. 26–29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more details, head to [NYC Plugged’s coverage of Cash App’s Sabrina’s Secondhand Pop-Up] http://Cash App ‘Sabrina’s Secondhand’ Pop-up – NYC Plugged

What’s next?

Between Olivia’s mirror scavenger hunt and Sabrina’s vintage paradise, October has been all about exclusive fan moments. And honestly? If this is what pop girls are doing now, we can’t wait to see what November brings.