No Flats Allowed! The History of Heels, an NYC Staple.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

Everyone in New York City knows that heels are an absolute staple; 5th Ave is essentially a high-fashion runway all year round. You can find every type of heel on the same sidewalk, from kitten to stiletto to even pumps.

But before NYC (and modern society in general) was blessed with 6-inch Louboutins and Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite Manolo Blahnik pumps, heels lived a lifetime of their own.

It’s tricky to pinpoint the exact birth date of the heel, since they have been around for thousands of years, but some of the earliest evidence of the shoe can be seen in Egyptian uses of the pumps.

The year is sometime around 3500 BC in Ancient Egypt: you’re an upper-class individual wanting to flaunt your social status among the people. Lucky for you, this can be accomplished with the power of heels! Heels date back to ancient societies, where they were primarily used for ceremonial and symbolic purposes.

In the 9th century, Persians started innovating the heel for their culture. Compared to Ancient Egypt, Persians wore heels for a more practical purpose. In fact, instead of heels being a symbol, they were now a tool.

Originally, the Persian heel was intended to be worn by medieval soldiers. If you were a Persian cavalryman who needed to secure your feet in stirrups while riding horses, heels were your best friend. Heels would prevent soldiers from slipping off their horses and support their stability while fighting battles.

The functional use of heels was enormous news to society. This would push the spread of the infamous design globally. While heels were on their world tour, they eventually travelled to 16th-century Europe, where they were worn practically and symbolically.



Here, European men and women would rock high heels. Even King Louis XIV of France notoriously wore red high heels in his time. King Louis XIV was an enthusiastic advocate for the shoe — he would popularize the shoe in Europe as a symbol of power and status. King Louis XIV also had several beliefs regarding the pumps, one being that only notable individuals could wear heels. Another was that the redder and higher the heel, the more powerful the wearer (King Louis XIV would have loved Christian Louboutin’s Red Bottoms). Perhaps this is where heels began to evolve into high fashion.

While discussing the life of the heel, one must mention François Pinet, a French shoemaker from the 17th century. Pinet is considered one of the first luxury shoe designers in the world, and the heel was his expertise.

In 1854, Pinet created the “Pinet Heel.” This was an innovation from the Louise heel, a design with a concave curve that thinned out closer to the base. In comparison, Pinet heels were thinner and lighter, with more stability.

While being such an expert, Pinet truly cared about who he was designing the shoe for. He wanted women to feel “as comfortable as they are elegant.”

Nowadays, heels are a fashion staple in New York City. It’s hard to imagine the city without heels. Whether you’re chasing to add a couple of inches to your height, getting past the club’s “no flats allowed” policy, or just can’t resist the shoe, heels are here to stay!

From ancient ceremonies to lavish New York City runways, heels have certainly marched their way through history. So, the next time you’re strutting through the city, remember you’re carrying a story.