This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

Dating in 2025? Dead.

Love? Complicated.

Situationships? Everywhere.

Let’s be real: No one actually dates anymore.

We’re out here in a world where one-night stands are the norm, DMs are dry (unless it’s 2 AM), and “what are we?” is a question no one dares to ask.

I would say it’s like we’ve collectively decided that real relationships are a last season kinda thing, and instead, we’re all stuck in a loop of late-night texts, almost-love stories, and weekend flings that never turn into anything real because commitment seems impossible to find.

We’ve all been there, talking to someone for months, sharing playlists, sending Tik Toks, maybe even meeting their friends, but it’s still not official.

Then you finally bring it up, making it official. Suddenly, it’s “I’m just not looking for anything serious right now.”

It’s like everyone wants the perks of a relationship, companionship, affection, and let’s be honest, someone to text when they’re bored — but without the actual commitment.

I believe is because young people have trouble not only committing but communicating, which leads to living in an era where “dating” is scary, but casual and undefined relationships are the norm.

I wanna say this is something that especially happens when trying to date in New York City. The city is fast-paced, and somehow, love got caught in the crossfire. We live in a city where everyone is chasing something — the dream job, the next event, the perfect Instagram moment. Who has time for real relationships when you can just… not?

Plus, let’s be honest: catching feelings is risky. It’s easier to pretend you don’t care and keep it casual. No one wants to be the one who cares more. It’s like dating has turned into a game of who can be more detached.

Thinking and writing about this had me questioning if romance is officially over. I want to believe, and I really hope, that it’s still alive and well.

Some people are still finding real connections, but youngsters, we need to put in the work to be willing to commit and to dig through the chaos to find them.

Oh! And one last thing, let’s make it a norm to stop playing the game and be upfront about what you want. Call out the “situationship” for what it is.

And most importantly? Don’t settle for half-hearted love when you deserve the real thing.

So, is dating dead? Maybe.

Or maybe we’re all just too scared to bring it back to life.