It’s been well over a month since I arrived in New York, and more often than not, the phrase “I miss home” comes up in my conversations. In a school that is pieced together by people from all over the globe, freshman year for those not native to the city can be a hectic time period. Especially as you come out of the honeymoon phase that is Orientation Week, you are bombarded with the harsh realities of being a New School Student: all-nighters, toilet paper prices, and slow elevators. It’s all hurtling towards you fast and unapologetically: the emotions, the nuisances, the fatigue. Here are a few tips I’ve learned in the past few weeks that have helped me orient myself better at The New School and in New York City at large.

People watching

Starting strong with an odd suggestion, stay with me here, it’s inevitable that the minute you step out onto the street, you’re met with the overwhelming personalities of New York. Now this isn’t a plea to stare down strangers or anything of the like, but to really take a step back and observe your surroundings. I find that sitting down at Union Square, or in any public area, and observing who walks past helps to ground me in the chaos of the city. It makes me wonder what their backgrounds are, and I let my mind curate different versions for each passing person.

Finding a vacation in your daily routine

As daunting (and expensive) as this sounds, I promise you this can be as big or as small as you make it. For me, a vacation from Parsons work has been either a Trader Joe’s dinner with a dorm down the hall, or a movie night alone. Give yourself a grace period at least once every single day to decompress and exist away from the stress.

Podcasts. podcasts. podcasts.

I love a good conversation as much as the next person, but… talking can get tiring. With the number of people you meet on a daily basis and participation grades in classes, let’s be honest, your brain and voice are spent by the end of the day. That’s why I love listening to podcasts, they’re like a one-sided conversation where you have full control over the topic. Also, in the endless void that is the internet, the choices for podcasts are far from slim. Personally, I love utilizing them to stay in the loop on all things media and culture. The Run-Through with Vogue and Little Gold Men by Vanity Fair are my recommendations for those who don’t know where to start. Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against listening to music, but I feel like I wander too far into the sentimentality of being away at college if I have my playlists running in my ear all day. Podcasts give me a much-needed mental break, and also make me feel like I get a bit smarter with each episode I listen to.

Saying “yes” to random outings (with discretion)

To preface, this is a piece of advice that I would like people to take with a grain of salt. This year, I set a goal for myself regarding how I would present myself in college, and honestly, saying “yes” to the majority of the things I was presented with in the first month of being here has rewarded me with long-lasting friendships and memories. It led to introductions-turned-friendships with random people on a random floor in Kerrey Hall, and to me meeting Sofia Coppola during the third week of classes. Just going with the flow and putting aside your shyness for a moment is a great way to take in the city on your terms, and not let it hit you all at once.

Utilizing parks

Last week, I didn’t realize I’d spent four hours just sitting in the sunlight of a meadow in Central Park until my mom called asking where I’d been. As students in the city, we often look outside to 16-storied apartment buildings and concrete jungles. I think the reason most of us are bedridden by the fourth week is the lack of greenery and open spaces that we are otherwise used to. And for that, I turn to the multitude of public green spaces that New York City has to offer. Of course, there’s the obvious choice of Central Park, but some underrated spots would be Carl Schurz Park and Madison Square Park. Don’t underestimate what a few hours of lying under a tree, or sitting on a bench overlooking a pond can do to reset your mind. Especially with Autumn’s arrival, when the leaves change from green to their iconic yellow and orange hues, make time in your schedule to go visit a park with some of your friends.

Connecting with home

This is an obvious, yet foolproof way to deal with being homesick. As someone who religiously calls their mom, you can find so much comfort in just hearing how a loved one’s day went. However, this is not to say that “connecting with home” is restricted to phone calls. Text messages also work the same way, a simple “hi” or “I miss you!” helps to let them know that you’re thinking about them. A fun thing that me and my hometown friends do is weekly updates, where every Friday, we send each other a couple of photos from our week. It’s a small action, but catching these glimpses into the lives of people you used to see daily really makes a difference. So, find a way to connect back home and make it unique, whether that’s through a postcard, weekly photo dump, or quick phone call.

If there’s anything I want people to take away from this, it’s that you are not alone! Everyone’s in the same boat, even if they might not show it as much as the next person. Crying is valid. Laughing is valid. Napping is valid. Take time to adjust, and recognize that you are here for a reason. It’s only a select amount of years we get to live in this beautiful city surrounded by talented people, so try to cherish every moment, including the good, bad, and ugly.