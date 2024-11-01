Gracie Abrams Performs a Sold Out Show at Radio City Music Hall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams has been on tour since the beginning of September for her second album, ‘The Secret of Us,’ released earlier this year in June. Abrams’ sophomore album has gained massive popularity, even including a song featuring Taylor Swift, whom she opened for on The Eras Tour.

Abrams’ tour was originally slated to end in Maine, but Gracie was forced to reschedule two shows due to a vocal injury. New York City night 3 on Oct. 6 turned into Oct. 14, now the second-to-last show of the American tour.

To get tickets, you had to sign up for presale and fight the “Ticketmaster war.” Resale prices, especially for big artists and up-and-comers, can be very expensive. A loophole, though is camping at the box office.

My experience camping out at Radio City was pretty mundane: I arrived at the box office around 7:30 am. There were about 20 people in front of me. Since it was a Sunday, box office hours weren’t established, so no one knew when it would open or when they would start selling tickets. The way it works is that you stand in line for hours with no guarantee of a ticket and you hope (by the grace of God) that the venue will have extra seats. If they do, they’ll call you in to purchase them for face value. I had to wait for six hours. Nearing 1 pm, tickets started to be sold. As I waited in line, a girl walked down asking if anyone was alone and wanted to purchase a singular ticket, since she had an extra. I bought it. Then, of course, the show was canceled. However, tickets were honored for the rescheduled date, and I was able to attend on Oct. 14.

Radio City Music Hall was packed full and overflowing with yellow and bows. Merch lines were long and stressful, but of course, it was worth it. I sat in mezzanine one, a couple of rows up; not the best seat, but not the worst. She sang every song on ‘The Secret of Us,’ as well as some old hits we know and love. The show ended with her TikTok viral song ‘Close to You.’ Experiencing the love and fun in this show and getting to dance your heart out with all the other teenage girls was life-changing.

Since then, Gracie has wrapped up the American leg of her tour and returned to open for The Eras Tour. In February, she will resume touring in Europe. It was so fun to have seen Gracie perform at Radio City Music Hall, even with all the problems that arose. I hope to see Gracie soon, and maybe next time, she’ll sell out MSG…