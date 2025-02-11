Game On, Girl: Your Ultimate Guide to Watching Soccer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

So, you’ve found yourself in a world where soccer is the main topic of conversation — whether it’s your friend group, your family, or that cute guy you’ve been talking to. But there’s just one little problem: you have no idea what’s happening when the game is on. No need to fear! This guide will help you go from a confused spectator to a confident soccer fan in no time.

Step 1: Learn the Basics

Start with the fundamentals:

Objective: The goal is simple—score more goals than the opposing team by getting the ball into the net.

The goal is simple—score more goals than the opposing team by getting the ball into the net. Game Duration: A soccer match consists of two 45-minute halves with a 15-minute halftime break.

A soccer match consists of two 45-minute halves with a 15-minute halftime break. Scoring System: Each goal is worth one point and the team with the most goals wins.

Each goal is worth one point and the team with the most goals wins. Key Positions: The goalkeeper’s job is to defend the goal, the defender protects the goal area, the midfielder controls the game and transitions between defense and attack, and the forwards are responsible for scoring goals.

Step 2: Get Familiar with the Lingo

Soccer comes with its language, and understanding key terms will help you follow along:

Penalty Kick: A free shot on goal awarded after a serious foul inside the penalty area.

A free shot on goal awarded after a serious foul inside the penalty area. Corner Kick: Awarded to the attacking team when the defending team kicks the ball over its goal line.

Awarded to the attacking team when the defending team kicks the ball over its goal line. Extra Time: Additional playtime if the match ends in a tie during knockout competitions.

Additional playtime if the match ends in a tie during knockout competitions. Hat Trick: When a player scores three goals in a single game.

When a player scores three goals in a single game. VAR (Video Assistant Referee): A replay computer system used to rewatch and review key moves in matches.

A replay computer system used to rewatch and review key moves in matches. Offside: When a player receives a pass while being closer to the opponent’s goal than the last of its defenders. This is not allowed.

Step 3: Know the Key Players

Soccer has global superstars, and knowing who they are can make watching the game more exciting. Some of the most famous players include:

Lionel Messi (Argentina & Inter Miami) – The player with the most trophies in history. Known as the greatest player of all time.

– The player with the most trophies in history. Known as the greatest player of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal & Al-Nassr) – A goal-scoring machine known for his speed and confidence.

– A goal-scoring machine known for his speed and confidence. Kylian Mbappé (France & Paris Saint-Germain) – A young superstar who never misses a penalty.

– A young superstar who never misses a penalty. Alex Morgan (USA & San Diego Wave FC) – A dominant forward and the most popular figure in women’s soccer.

– A dominant forward and the most popular figure in women’s soccer. Lamine Yamal (Spain & FC Barcelona) – At the age of 17, he’s the youngest player to represent and score for a country in an international tournament.

Cheering your national team or a major club team can also help you get invested.

Step 4: Know the Biggest Tournaments

Soccer is played at club and international levels, and the biggest competitions include:

FIFA World Cup: The most prestigious tournament held every four years for national teams.

The most prestigious tournament held every four years for national teams. UEFA Champions League: A yearly competition for the best European club teams.

A yearly competition for the best European club teams. Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy), Bundesliga (Germany), and Ligue 1 (France): Top professional leagues divided by country where its best teams compete with each other.

Top professional leagues divided by country where its best teams compete with each other. Women’s World Cup: The biggest international tournament in women’s soccer.

The biggest international tournament in women’s soccer. Olympics: Soccer is also played at the Summer Olympics for both men and women.

Step 5: How to Win a Competition

To win a soccer tournament or league, teams must:

League Format: In leagues, which are divided by country, the team with the most points at the end of the season wins.

In leagues, which are divided by country, the team with the most points at the end of the season wins. Knockout Format: In tournaments like the World Cup or Champions League, teams progress through elimination rounds until one winner remains.

In tournaments like the World Cup or Champions League, teams progress through elimination rounds until one winner remains. Penalty Shootouts: If a knockout match ends in a tie, teams take penalty kicks to determine the winner.

Step 6: Watch with Friends (or a Cute Guide!)

The best way to learn? Watch with others who love soccer! Don’t be afraid to ask questions—most soccer fans love explaining the game to newcomers.

Step 7: Find a Team to Root For

Picking a team makes the experience more personal and engaging. Maybe you support your national team, a club from your hometown, or even a team with colors that speak to your fashionista’s heart. (Yes, that’s a valid reason!)

Final Advice: Own Your Fandom

You don’t need to know every stat or rule to enjoy soccer. The more you watch, the more you’ll learn naturally. So, grab some snacks, join the cheering crowd, and remember—soccer is all about passion, fun, and connection. Game on, girl!