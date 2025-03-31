5 Date Ideas That Aren’t Just Grabbing Dinner

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been rewatching a lot of Sex and the City recently, and I never realized just how many dinner dates these girls go on.

Sure, chatting over a meal can be fun if you’re just getting to know someone, but in the age of dating apps, it’s more likely that you already know a bit about each other. When the time to finally go out arrives, it’s just a matter of figuring out how well you mesh together in person.

So, whether you want to skip the “what’s your major, again?” talk or you’re in an established relationship, here are 5 date ideas that aren’t just eating.

1. Pool

Or billiards, or whatever you call it.

Listen, I’ve never been much of a “games” person, but I think finding out if you really click with someone outside of texts and phone calls is important. Plus, helping each other point and shoot is quite cute and gives way for some cute first-kiss opportunities.

2. Botanical Gardens

Tired of just giving bouquets of flowers? Take them to a botanical garden.

The Queens Botanical Garden is just $4 for students with a school ID, and admission is free on Wednesdays 3-6 PM and Sundays 9-11 AM.

Be sure to look at their event calendar for art shows and other events!

P.S. You should still give your partner flowers if they’re into that!

3. The MET

Every Friday and Saturday night, The Metropolitan Museum of Art has “date night,” which is accompanied by soft jazz music and drinks at the Balcony Lounge.

I so foolishly went off of posts I saw online, and thought that the music would be heard through more than just the lobby entrance, which it wasn’t. Still, the entire experience of being at a museum during the nighttime was really nice. Whether or not your partner is super interested in art history, holding hands while looking at beautiful things will always be romantic.

Make sure to stop at the gift shop to pick up some cute postcards or a Miffy Degas Dancer!

4. Walk forty-some blocks

As Carrie Bradshaw once said, “So I walked. I walked 48 blocks in $400 shoes.”

With the weather finally warming up a bit, it’s now the perfect time to walk your date home rather than just paying for an Uber or walking them to the station (though both are still definitely appreciated).

If you find yourself wanting to spend some more time together after dinner or whatever activity, take in the pretty night lights among Fifth Avenue and maybe stop at a food truck.

Though, maybe don’t wear expensive footwear for this.

5. Arcade

I’m horrible at video games. But to be honest, playing a game with someone you really like is almost always fun, especially if they’re actually good.

Try your hand at a claw machine and try getting each other’s plushies! And hey, if you fail, at least you got a good laugh out of it.