10 Last Minute Halloween Costumes for the Extreme Procrastinator

The end of October is here, and if you’ve made last-minute plans, chances are you’re probably in need of a costume. If you don’t want to break the bank or wait a week for a costume to arrive, here are a few cute costumes that can probably be found in your dorm closet. I’d consider myself somewhat of an expert at recognizable yet “lazy” costumes, so trust that many of these have been tested.

1. Dorothy, The wizard of oz

Blue plaid dresses have been trending for a couple of summers, and even though it’s getting chilly outside, they can be reused! Wear one over a white top, braid your hair and tie the ends off with bows, and accessorize with kitten heels or Mary Janes. Bonus points if you happen to have an old picnic basket lying around.

2. Little red riding hood

This one is so easy and recognizable. You can basically wear whatever kind of dress and accessorize depending on the vibe you’re going for — just drape a red sheet over your head and shoulders!

3. “Freudian slip”

Take a simple slip dress, preferably a vintage one, and tape a picture of Sigmund Freud’s face on it. If you’re really in a time crunch, “Freud” on a piece of paper will suffice as well.

4. Sandy, Grease

She’s a classic. If you don’t have leather pants, black high-rise skinny jeans will do. Pair them with a black off-the-shoulder top, a thin belt, and a leather jacket. Add a bold red lip and teased out curls. A partner can also go as Danny for a cute couple’s costume!

5. Regina George- Mean girls

Mean Girls has so many fantastic outfits, and plenty of them come from Regina George alone. If you’re low on time and want something super simple, the black top and jeans that she wears on the day she gets hit by a bus are really easy to pull together and accessorize.

6. “Chef’s kiss”

Another play on words! Tie an apron around a red base outfit, and place kisses on your arms or part of your outfit using plastic wrap. Keep a wooden spoon or whisk in your bag if you want to make it more obvious!

7. Rapunzel

Wear a purple dress, a braid with faux (or real) flowers, and carry a stuffed chameleon or frying pan.

8. cupid

Red top, white skirt, and really play into it with red or pink eyeshadow. If you have wings or a bow and arrow from a year prior, feel free to take those out to really sell this costume.

9. lumberjack

This is a great costume if you want something more relaxed and comfortable. All you’ll need is a red flannel, blue jeans, combat boots, and maybe a wool hat or beanie.

10. sabrina carpenter



This pop star has had so many iconic looks on her current Short and Sweet tour. Any kind of lingerie dress paired with her iconic blush and blowout is very “Sabrina.”

Be safe, take pictures, and have fun. Happy Halloween!