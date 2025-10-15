Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Stock market recession
Stock market recession
Jamie Street via Unsplash
MUJ | Culture

Investing for Girlies Who Think Stocks Are Just Fancy Instagram Filters

Niamat Dhillon Student Contributor, Manipal University Jaipur
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Making stocks and SIPs understandable and cute.

The minute someone says “mutual fund”, most of us black out like it’s maths class all over again. But here’s the gag: money isn’t scary, it’s just badly marketed. Somewhere between “get rich quick” bros and “save every rupee” aunties, no one told us that investing could be fun? A little flirty even?

If you think SIP stands for “Sippin’ on iced coffee while ignoring your bank balance”, this one’s for you. Stocks aren’t Wall Street magic. They’re just like your wardrobe: a few good basics, some fun risks, and a little patience. The goal? To make your money work while you nap. (Or cry. Or binge-watch Gilmore Girls again.)

This is not a crash course in finance; it’s a glow-up. You’re not mansplaining, you’re girlysplaining, with sparkles, sense, and sass. Because once you learn how to invest, you’ll realise it’s just self-care with better ROI.

Why money feels like a boys’ club.

Here’s the tea: financial jargon is a gatekeeper. It’s designed to make you feel like you’re trespassing in some mahogany-scented room full of men in ties. In India, only a small percentage of women invest; not because they’re “bad with money,” but because no one ever explained compounding in a language that didn’t sound like a tax seminar.

Let’s change that. You don’t need to “get into finance” to get finance. You just need someone to tell you that a “portfolio” is basically your money mood board.

The world keeps selling “money” as masculine: grind, hustle, wealth. But financial independence? That’s feminine energy. It’s grace, security, freedom. Investing isn’t about greed, it’s about getting your power back. And maybe, just maybe, it’s about never having to text “can you send me ₹500 till Friday?” ever again.

Stocks 101, but make it cute.

Okay, so a stock is like buying a slice of your favourite pizza place. When the pizza shop gets more popular, your slice becomes more valuable. When it flops, well… congrats, you’ve just invested in emotional damage.

The stock market is basically a massive group chat of businesses where some pop off, some ghost, some send weird notifications at 2 a.m. The goal is to pick the ones that will keep texting you “steady returns <3” for years. You don’t need to trade daily or become that person who checks graphs mid-date. You just need to understand the basics — buy shares of good companies, hold them, and let time do its thing. Patience is profit.

Think of it like skincare: boring at first, but once you see the glow, you’re obsessed.

Person using laptop holding credit card
Photo by Rupixen.com from Unsplash

SIPs: the slow burn romance.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are the bare minimum kings of investing. They’re consistent. They show up every month. They grow quietly while you’re spiralling over your situationship.

You invest a small amount regularly, say ₹500 or ₹1000 a month, into mutual funds. You don’t have to time the market. You just keep showing up. That’s the magic. Compounding is basically interest earning interest like your money having little money babies.

The beauty of SIPs is that they don’t require hustle. They reward consistency. They’re the kind of long-term relationship that doesn’t ask “wyd?” every 10 minutes. If stocks are the chaotic fling, SIPs are the slow-burn love story: dependable, drama-free, and quietly making you richer.

Investing’s girl math, but make it long-term.

Let’s make this less scary. Here’s your bare minimum investing starter pack:

  • Step 1: Make a demat account (basically Dropbox, but for money).
  • Step 2: Pick a mutual fund or index fund, and think of it as the “no drama, only returns” option.
  • Step 3: Start small. Even ₹100 counts.
  • Step 4: Automate it. Because if you rely on motivation, we both know that’s not happening.
  • Step 5: Don’t check every day. Watching your portfolio dip is like checking your ex’s Instagram (it’ll only ruin your mood).

That’s it. You’re officially in your finance girly era.

money money
unsplash

Rich girl energy is just self-respect.

Here’s the emotional bit. Investing isn’t about greed, it’s about peace. It’s about giving your future self flowers and the financial stability to buy more of them. It’s saying, “I deserve compound interest, not complex boyfriends.”

When you start investing, you start healing your relationship with money. You stop seeing it as a source of stress, and start treating it as a safety net you’re weaving one rupee at a time. That’s not materialism. That’s mindfulness.

You don’t have to be rich to invest. You invest to stop worrying about being broke.

So no, babe, investing isn’t scary. It’s just delayed retail therapy. You’re not denying yourself that Zara haul, instead you’re just giving Future You a chance to shop without guilt. Money isn’t the enemy. It’s the mirror. It reflects how much you trust yourself to handle it.

And trust me, you’re about to handle it beautifully.

Want more chaotic finance, soft-girl economics, and investing advice that sounds like a sleepover with spreadsheets? Come find us at Her Campus at MUJ — where we turn “financial literacy” into “financial flirtation.” And if you’re wondering who decided to make mutual funds sound like manicures for your future… hi, guilty again. It’s me, Niamat Dhillon at HCMUJ, helping you get rich in rupees and self-respect.

"No pessimist ever discovered the secrets of the stars, or sailed to an uncharted land, or opened a new heaven to the human spirit." Niamat Dhillon is the President of Her Campus at Manipal University Jaipur, where she oversees the chapter's operations across editorial, creative, events, public relations, media, and content creation. She’s been with the team since her freshman year and has worked her way through every vertical — from leading flagship events and coordinating brand collaborations to hosting team-wide brainstorming nights that somehow end in both strategy decks and Spotify playlists. She specialises in building community-led campaigns that blend storytelling, culture, and campus chaos in the best way possible. Currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialisation in Data Science, Niamat balances the world of algorithms with aesthetic grids. Her work has appeared in independent magazines and anthologies, and she has previously served as the Senior Events Director, Social Media Director, Creative Director, and Chapter Editor at Her Campus at MUJ. She’s led multi-platform launches, cross-vertical campaigns, and content strategies with her signature poetic tone, strategic thinking, and spreadsheet obsession. She’s also the founder and editor of an indie student magazine that explores identity, femininity, and digital storytelling through a Gen Z lens. Outside Her Campus, Niamat is powered by music, caffeine, and a dangerously high dose of delusional optimism. She responds best to playlists, plans spontaneous city trips like side quests, and has a scuba diving license on her vision board with alarming priority. She’s known for sending chaotic 3am updates with way too many exclamation marks, quoting lyrics mid-sentence, and passionately defending her font choices, she brings warmth, wit, and a bit of glitter to every team she's part of. Niamat is someone who believes deeply in people. In potential. In the power of words and the importance of safe, creative spaces. To her, Her Campus isn’t just a platform — it’s a legacy of collaboration, care, and community. And she’s here to make sure you feel like you belong to something bigger than yourself. She’ll hype you up. Hold your hand. Fix your alignment issues on Canva. And remind you that sometimes, all it takes is a little delulu and a lot of heart to build something magical. If you’re looking for a second braincell, a hype session, or a last-minute problem-solver, she’s your girl. Always.