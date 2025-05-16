This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Every semester, students work long hours leading up to that one week dreaded by all: finals week.

This semester at the University of Maryland, finals week takes place from May 15 to May 21, with reading day on May 14. However, finals week stress is not contained to those seven days; it starts now.

So, if you are stressed about your finals, here are some finals week tips:

Tip #1: Create a Study Schedule

Finals week can be hectic, so creating a schedule to lay out when you will study for each of your exams is a great way to keep your studying organized and ease your mind. Using tools like Google Calendar, Apple Calendar or just printing out blank calendars and hand-writing your schedule are great ways to organize your daily routine! According to BrainMatters, “a study schedule helps you plan and manage your time more effectively, reducing stress and improving productivity.”

Tip #2: Keep a Healthy Diet

It is expected that finals week will usually negatively affect students’ sleep schedules. Since many university libraries are open 24/7, students take full advantage of these hours and find themselves not getting enough sleep. Because of this, it is important to keep your brain functioning by maintaining a healthy diet. Incorporating foods like fresh fruits, granola bars and trail mix into your study snacks can keep your brain functioning and help you sustain energy throughout the day. Additionally, ensuring that you are eating three meals a day is another important aspect to eating a healthy diet and boosting brain function during finals week.

Tip #3: Take Advantage of University-Sponsored Events

In the month leading up to finals week, many universities and organizations hold events for students where they can get free food, play games, watch movies and destress. From Wind Down Wednesdays to College Park Scholars’ Grilled Cheese Study Break, there are tons of events and free opportunities every day to take advantage of; there is guaranteed to be one for you!

Finals week is a stressful time for everyone, so make sure that you take full advantage of your university’s end-of-semester resources and lean on those around you for extra support.

Summer is right around the corner, Terps. This is the final stretch!