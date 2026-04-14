Birthday Freebies In The Boston Area

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My birthday is at the beginning of May, and while I’ve wanted to go birthday freebie hunting, I realized that I needed to sign up for rewards programs. However, signing up is free! I decided that starting now, I’d sign up for a few rewards programs so I can get free stuff for my birthday. If your birthday is coming up (or even if it’s not), here’s a list of some of the more well-known birthday freebies and when you can redeem these rewards! Since there are so many, this list will focus on free items rather than vouchers.
Food
Starbucks – free drink or food item
Allotted time: one day
Taco Bell – free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Papa Gino’s – free small cheese pizza or sandwich
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Legal Sea Foods – free dessert
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Wahlburgers – free milkshake
Allotted time: 14 days
Boloco – free burrito
Allotted time: 7 days
Chick-Fil-A – free cookie or brownie
Allotted time: 30 days
Jersey Mike’s – free sub
Allotted time: no expiration, but can be used once
Chipotle – a mystery surprise…
Allotted time: 14 days
Subway – free cookie or 6-inch sub
Allotted time: 14 days
P.F. Chang’s – free dessert
Allotted time: 30 days
Red Robin – free burger
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Einstein Bros Bagels – free bagel and cream cheese
Allotted time: 14 days
IHOP – free stack of pancakes
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Ben & Jerry’s – free cone
Allotted time: entire birthday month
J.P. Licks – free sundae
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Nothing Bundt Cakes – free bundt cake
Allotted time: 15 days
Crumbl Cookies – free cookie
Allotted time: 40 days
Chip City – free cookie
Allotted time: a few days to a couple of weeks
California Pizza Kitchen – free dessert
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Cheesecake Factory – free piece of cheesecake
Allotted time: 14 days
Arby’s – free milkshake
Allotted time: 14 days
Krispy Kreme – free donut and coffee
Allotted time: 30 days
Panera – free dessert
Allotted time: 7 days
Olive Garden – free dessert
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Chilli’s – free dessert
Allotted time: 14-30 days, depending on the offer
Edible Arrangements – free chocolate-dipped fruit box
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Other
Off The Beaten Path Food Tours – a few special touches and birthday surprises
Allotted time: one day, but promotions are valid for around two weeks
Puttshack – free mini golf game
Allotted time: 90 days
American Eagle – 15% off
Allotted time: 60 days
AMC – free large popcorn
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Ulta – free gift
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Bath & Body Works – free gift
Allotted time: 30 days
DSW – $5 off
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Old Navy – free gift
Allotted time: entire birthday month
Sephora – free gift
Allotted time: entire birthday month + two weeks before and after, depending on supplies
While this isn’t a complete list and might not be exactly accurate, there are many birthday freebies you can redeem throughout your special month! All of these freebies require accounts, so I’ll be sure to make accounts at least a month before my birthday so I can claim these rewards.