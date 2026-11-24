This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Olivia Rodrigo, but sometimes her lyrics hit a little bit too accurately. “I see everyone gettin’ all the things I want. I’m happy for them, but then again, I’m not.” Because there’s something so strange about being perfectly happy with your life until you find out someone else is having a slightly better time. You could be having a lovely afternoon, doing absolutely nothing in particular, when you open Instagram and see someone holidaying in Italy, and suddenly you’re wondering why you’re not in Italy, whether you’ve wasted your twenties, and if it’s too late to develop an entirely new personality. And the thing is, you weren’t even thinking about Italy five minutes ago.

I think we all have this rather unfortunate habit of wanting things simply because someone else has them. It’s not necessarily that we want their life, but we’d quite like a few parts of it. Their wardrobe, perhaps, or their ability to look good in candid photographs. Maybe their apartment, although we’re not entirely sure what they do for a living. We don’t even know these people, but somehow we’ve developed a very personal rivalry with them.

It’s particularly bad when it comes to people we actually know. Someone announces that they’ve got into a university, and although you’re genuinely happy for them, there’s a small, rather unpleasant voice in your head wondering why you didn’t apply there. Someone gets a new internship, and suddenly your perfectly decent internship feels like a punishment. Someone gets into a relationship, and you find yourself questioning whether you should have been nicer to that one person who texted you three months ago.

It’s not that we aren’t happy. We’re apparently just incapable of being happy without first conducting a brief investigation into whether somebody else is happier.

And even when we finally get the things we’ve spent so long wanting, we don’t seem particularly good at enjoying them for very long. You spend months looking forward to a holiday, finally get there, and somehow find yourself wondering whether another destination might have been better, or you get the university acceptance letter you’ve been waiting for, celebrate for a few days, and then immediately start worrying about whether you chose the right university.

Honestly, at this point, I don’t think we want things. I think we enjoy wanting things. There’s actually a psychological term for getting used to the good things in our lives: hedonic adaptation. It’s why the things that once made us ridiculously excited eventually become ordinary. The city we dreamed of moving to becomes the city where the public transport is annoying, the apartment we loved becomes the apartment we have to clean, and the person we once couldn’t stop thinking about becomes someone whose chewing habits are suddenly a dealbreaker.

Perhaps that’s why we spend so much time imagining alternative versions of our lives. Somewhere in our heads, there’s a version of us who made all the right decisions, chose the perfect university, has a wonderful social life, travels regularly, and somehow manages to wake up at six in the morning without wanting to sue the alarm clock. We conveniently forget that this imaginary person probably has problems too. It’s just much easier to imagine their highlights than their Tuesday afternoon breakdown.

I suppose the funniest part is that somewhere, someone is probably looking at our lives and thinking we’d be quite lucky to have them. While we’re busy wishing we had someone else’s holiday, someone else might be wishing they had our ordinary weekend. It’s a rather strange arrangement, really. Everybody wants a little piece of somebody else’s life, and nobody seems particularly interested in appreciating their own.

I’m not saying we should stop wanting things or suddenly become people who find immense joy in doing laundry. That would be unrealistic, and I still want to go to Italy. But perhaps we could stop treating every other person’s achievement as a personal reminder of everything we haven’t done.

And if Olivia Rodrigo has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes the best thing we can do for our mental health is to put the phone down, stop looking at people who are too good to be true, and accept that we probably don’t need their lives. However, I would still quite like their wardrobe.