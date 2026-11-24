This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have a theory that nobody actually has a wardrobe full of clothes. We have a wardrobe full of memories, questionable decisions, emotional attachments, and at least seventeen outfits we are saving for an occasion that may never arrive.

Somewhere between the shirt we bought because it looked pretty on a mannequin, and the dress we wore on a particularly wonderful evening, we have developed an unusually personal relationship with the clothes hanging in our cupboards. It is never just a piece of fabric.

I’m particularly convinced that every person has an outfit they believe possesses supernatural abilities. Mine is the outfit I reach for when absolutely nothing is going right. The one that makes getting dressed feel less like a chore and more like a small act of self-preservation. It doesn’t matter if I’ve worn it three times that week or if someone has already seen me in it. I know how I feel in it, how it fits, and that I like what I see in the mirror. Sometimes, that familiarity is worth more than an entirely new outfit. There is comfort in knowing that something will make you feel like yourself, especially on days when you aren’t particularly sure who that person is.

Then there are the clothes we refuse to throw away. The jeans that no longer fit quite right but might magically become wearable again. The dress you haven’t worn in two years because you are waiting for the right occasion. We keep telling ourselves that we will eventually wear these things again, and sometimes we genuinely believe it. Other times, I suspect we simply cannot bring ourselves to part with the person we were when we first wore them.

And isn’t that the strangest part? Clothes have an extraordinary ability to remember things for us. A particular outfit can take you back to an evening you had almost forgotten, ot a holiday you wish you could revisit. You could find an old photograph, notice the shirt you were wearing, and suddenly remember the entire day. The people, the conversations, the music playing in the background, even the way the sunlight fell across the room. It is almost unfair that a piece of clothing can hold so much history without us ever consciously asking it to.

I also think we underestimate how much our clothes become part of our identities. There are outfits we wear when we want to feel confident, outfits we wear when we want to disappear into the background, and outfits we put together simply because we want to feel pretty that day. Sometimes, getting dressed is less about deciding what looks good and more about deciding how we want to feel.

Of course, there is also the rather unfortunate phenomenon of having a wardrobe full of clothes and absolutely nothing to wear. It is a universal crisis. You stand in front of your cupboard, surrounded by enough fabric to clothe a small village, and somehow convince yourself that none of it is suitable. The black top is too basic, the jeans are wrong, and the outfit you planned the previous night has mysteriously lost all appeal. You try on six different combinations, leave half your wardrobe on the bed, and eventually return to the first outfit you considered. It is a humbling experience, but one I suspect we will continue to repeat.

And then there are the outfits we associate with other people. The shirt your best friend borrowed and never returned. The hoodie that somehow became your roommate’s favourite thing to steal. The outfit someone complimented you in, making you remember the interaction every time you wear it again. Clothes travel between people, and occasionally become little reminders of relationships we hold close. Sometimes, we keep something not because we particularly love the clothing itself, but because of the person or the moment attached to it.

Perhaps this is why cleaning out our wardrobes feels so unnecessarily emotional. We begin with the intention of getting rid of things we no longer wear and end up conducting a full archaeological excavation of our lives. Every other garment comes with a story, and suddenly, throwing away a top feels like discarding an entire chapter.

I suppose my point is that our attachment to clothes is rarely about the clothes themselves. It is about the versions of ourselves we have worn them through. The confidence, the embarrassment, the excitement, the heartbreak, the friendships, and the ordinary Tuesdays that somehow became unforgettable. We dress ourselves every morning without thinking too much about it, but the things we choose to wear often carry more of us than we realise.