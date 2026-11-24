This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Krea chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are very few feelings in this world quite as satisfying as being right about something you were once told you were overthinking. It is a very particular, oftentimes sick, kind of happiness, one that cannot quite be explained without sounding insufferably smug. It is the quiet thrill of watching something unfold exactly the way you predicted, remembering the conversation in which you said it would happen, and resisting the almost irresistible urge to turn around and say, “I told you so”. There is something inherently human about this anal need to be right. Not necessarily because we enjoy proving other people wrong, but because there is an inexplicable comfort in knowing that, for once, our instincts did not betray us.

What makes being right so enjoyable is that it often comes after a period of being doubted, of having your observations and opinions looked at skeptically. There is a difference between knowing something privately and having someone else acknowledge that you knew it all along. The former is confidence, but the latter is validation. And, while we would all like to believe that we are above needing validation, there is something undeniably gratifying about hearing someone say, “You were right.” It feels like a little award for having paid attention. A small acknowledgement that your observations, instincts, and occasionally excessive analysis to something completely irrelevant to you and your life is not entirely misplaced.

Perhaps this is why we enjoy predicting things so much. We notice patterns, remember details, connect seemingly unrelated incidents, and construct entire conclusions from the smallest pieces of information. Sometimes this is intuition or sometimes, it is experience. And sometimes, if we are being honest, it is simply an unreasonable amount of time spent thinking about something that probably deserved five minutes of our attention. Either way, when the outcome finally confirms what we suspected, it feels like the universe has briefly decided to cooperate with us. The universe is granting us a win.

There is, however, a distinction between being right and needing to be right. The former can be satisfying – the latter can be exhausting. We have all encountered people who treat every conversation like a courtroom, every disagreement like a personal attack, and every correction like an assault on their character. They are less interested in understanding a different perspective than they are in winning. And somewhere along the way, the actual conversation gets lost. Being right becomes more important than being kind, and proving a point becomes more important than preserving a relationship. I think that is where the satisfaction starts to lose its charm.

Because sometimes, being right is not particularly pleasant. Sometimes it means knowing that a friendship is falling apart before anyone else notices. Sometimes it means recognising that someone is not treating you the way they should, even when you desperately want to believe otherwise. Sometimes it means predicting that a decision will hurt you and making it anyway because you hope, against all available evidence, that this time things will be different. There is nothing satisfying about having your worst suspicions confirmed. You do not get to celebrate your intuition when the thing you predicted was something you desperately wanted to be wrong about.

And perhaps that is the most interesting part of being right – it reveals how much we value being understood. It’s not always about wanting to win anargument. Sometimes we simply want someone to listen when we say that something feels wrong. We want our concerns to be taken seriously before they become problems. We want people to trust that our observations come from somewhere, that we are not always being dramatic, difficult, or unnecessary. There is a certain loneliness in recognising something before everyone else does, especially when nobody is willing to believe you until it becomes impossible to ignore.

Still, I would be lying if I said I did not enjoy the smaller victories. I enjoy being right about the restaurant we should have gone to, the song that was going to become everyone’s favourite, or the fact that someone was absolutely going to regret making a particular decision. I enjoy the little internal celebration that follows a correct prediction. I enjoy looking at a friend, raising an eyebrow, and allowing a perfectly timed silence to communicate everything I could possibly say, but better. Not every instance of being right needs to become a philosophical exercise. Sometimes, you simply deserve your moment.

I also think there is something important about learning to admit when we are wrong. It is easy to celebrate our correct predictions and conveniently forget the countless times our assumptions have failed us. We remember the one occasion we accurately guessed someone’s intentions but rarely acknowledge the ten times we misunderstood them. Confidence should not mean treating every instinct as fact. Being observant does not make us infallible, and having been right once does not guarantee that we will be right again. There is a difference between trusting yourself and refusing to reconsider yourself.

So here is to the people who notice the little things, who analyse situations far longer than necessary, and who occasionally deserve the satisfaction of being right. Here is to the quiet victories, and the rare occasions when life unfolds exactly as you expected.

And, most importantly, here is to know when to celebrate being right, when to admit being wrong, and when to simply let yourself enjoy the moment.

Because sometimes, the best feeling in the world is not getting your way.

It is getting to say, very calmly, with the confidence of middle-aged white man who has no intention of being humble, “I told you so.”