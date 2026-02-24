Twenty Candles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I turned 20 this week, I found myself reflecting on the past year and everything it has taught me. It was a year full of bright, exciting moments, along with a few quieter, heavier ones that I’m still learning from. Above all, I’m grateful for the memories I have made: finishing my first year at Holy Cross, meeting my closest friends, discovering a new academic interest, becoming a CBL intern, attending a career conference, speaking at a Board of Education meeting, writing a successful grant, returning to my summer job, reconnecting with my hometown friends, and traveling to places like Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Cape Cod, New York City, the Jersey Shore, and Puerto Rico.

Here are the 20 lessons I’ve learned at 20 and hope to carry with me:

Rest is productive, not lazy

This year, I’ve learned how to balance being highly active with taking necessary moments to relax. At times, I used to feel unproductive when I was lying in my dorm room, scrolling through social media or napping, instead of going to the gym or finishing assignments. I’ve come to realize that giving your body time to rest is actually necessary for wellbeing. Scheduling breaks helps prevent burnout and allows you to give your full attention to the tasks at hand. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness

Speaking up for your needs is important in many settings: whether at a new job, during class office hours, in sports, or when seeking advice from a friend. Taking advantage of available resources can make a big difference. Holy Cross offers excellent support through services such as STEM+E Tutoring, the Writers Workshop, the Career Center, and Counseling and Psychological Services. Comparison is the thief of joy

Constantly measuring yourself against others can make your own accomplishments feel smaller than they really are. Everyone’s journey is different, with unique challenges and timelines, so it’s unfair to judge yourself by someone else’s progress. Focusing on your personal growth and celebrating your own milestones builds confidence. By letting go of comparison, you create space to truly appreciate and enjoy your own achievements. Time with family becomes more valuable as you grow up

As I move through college, I am especially grateful for the breaks that allow me to spend time with my family. Living in New Jersey means visits aren’t frequent, so I make sure to truly cherish each moment. I look forward to family dinners, hosting movie nights, and, of course, the inevitable bickering. Even when miles separate us, taking the time to call and connect with loved ones remains invaluable. These moments remind me how

important family is, no matter the distance.

Change is uncomfortable, but it represents growth

Growth often requires stepping out of your comfort zone, even when it feels awkward or challenging. Each change offers a chance to learn, adapt, and become stronger. Embracing discomfort allows you to discover new strengths and perspectives. Without it, personal growth would be limited. Be curious

Asking questions and exploring new ideas opens doors to understanding and opportunity. Curiosity drives learning and meaningful connections with the world around you. It encourages you to look beyond what is familiar and challenge assumptions. You are exactly where you are meant to be

Life unfolds at its own pace and each moment has a purpose, even if it’s not immediately clear. Trusting your path allows you to focus on growth rather than comparison or impatience. Every experience, good or bad, shapes who you are becoming. Accepting your current place fosters patience. Take the risk

Stepping into uncertainty can be intimidating, but it often leads to the greatest rewards. Taking risks encourages resilience and new experiences that wouldn’t happen otherwise. Even if the outcome isn’t perfect, the lessons learned are invaluable. Every situation in life is temporary

Difficulties, successes, and moments of change all pass with time. Recognizing this helps you stay grounded and resilient during challenges. It reminds you to appreciate the good times and approach hardships with perspective. Its okay to say no

In college, it can feel as if you are expected to be busy every hour of the day, juggling classes, clubs, social events, volunteer work, and other commitments. It’s easy to overextend yourself in the pursuit of opportunity or approval. However, taking on too much can lead to stress and a lack of focus on what truly matters. Learning to set boundaries and prioritize your time is essential for both your mental health and your overall success. Saying no doesn’t mean you’re missing out: it means you are making space for the activities and relationships that genuinely enrich your life. The people who love you, love you for YOU

True friends and family accept you for who you are, not who they want you to be. You don’t have to change your personality, interests, or quirks to earn their affection. This kind of love provides a sense of security and belonging, allowing you to be authentic without fear of judgment. When you surround yourself with people who value the real you, it becomes easier to embrace your own strengths and flaws. Social media is truly a highlight reel

Social media is meant for people to share moments and experiences from their lives. Often, though, people shape their feeds to highlight only the most positive parts, celebrations, and happy times. However, the downfall to this is the potential to create a false narrative. Thus, be mindful as you scroll!