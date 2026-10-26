This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trends on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, et cetera, have made navigating effective skincare become overwhelming. With all of these popular 10-step skincare routines and constant product launches, it is easy to believe that healthy skin requires more. But better skin does not require so many products and steps; it needs consistency, balance, and most importantly, products that work. A simplified skincare routine focuses on the basics of cleaning, moisturizing, and sun protection. Sometimes less is more! Layering too many acids, scrubs and active ingredients can strip the skin of natural oils – leading to irritation, redness, and dryness.

This simplified take on skincare is a guiding principle for Beecee, a company which prides itself on clean, practical products which are made for everyday life! From its Well-Rounded Bar cleanser to its hydrating Dewy Gel Cream and versatile Everything Balm, Beecee provides that simplicity.

Ultimately, skincare should not be a burden. A 3-step routine can outperform an elaborate 10-step routine that you only do in half the time!