This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So I’m on my third ‘Sex and the City’ rewatch, and every time I watch Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship unfold, it feels worse. The red flags are brighter, and I can’t help but feel like Carrie, though erratic and bratty on occasion, deserved so much better, though she kept going back to Mr. Big. Sometimes, watching T.V. you wonder, “Are people really like this in real life?” As much as people cringe at Carrie, it’s impossible not to empathize with her cyclical need to go back to the man she loves.

So, if Carrie meeting Mr. Big is recognized as a canon event, does that mean meeting someone like that has to happen to each of us? I start to evaluate the people in my life. Does anyone match the description? Sure, there’s the slightly older guy I’ve got magnetic chemistry with, who I flirt with every 5 months, distance myself from, and go back to when I’m bored, but that can’t be it. Still, I understand the overlap… The tension between us is unavoidable; even as we recognize how problematic our relationship would be, we can’t help it. Even if he’s not Mr. Big, he’s probably the closest I’ve gotten thus far. So, as it stands, I wonder… are we really in control of who we fall for?

I think the most obvious answer is no; if we were, we’d never get heartbroken. But just as we crave happiness, I think we also crave sadness. What makes us most human are our emotions; in states of numbness and boredom, we lose touch with that and hope for anything. Though a wish to feel something is never a good reason to rush headfirst into a relationship, I don’t think we should be quick to judge those who do, because we’ve all been there at least once.

Here’s what I think. We cannot control who reciprocates our feelings. Whether that’s romantic or platonic, the relationships we’re in are based on mutuality. Yes, my friends tell me all the time that the world is my oyster; I can have my pick out of the many, many fish in the sea, but, as fabulous as I am, that’s so far from true. How often is it that you meet someone you find attractive who is single, of your sexual orientation, and emotionally available? I’ll answer that. It’s rare. Sure, Carrie was meeting people left and right and still went back to Big, but without someone actively writing cute guys into my narrative, that’s not happening. So what, should I settle?

My best friend recently got out of a long-term relationship and is slowly realizing that she had been so comfortable. And sometimes, comfort is exactly what you need, until it isn’t. Calling her, giggling over crushes and whatnot, she came clean: “I settled,” she said. I know she had felt that during the relationship, but it didn’t seem to be an issue until she was out of it. When we fall into patterns, it’s hard to push out of them. They work, even if they hurt on occasion; they’re predictable, and that’s simple.

So the people we fall back on might be the backbone of those patterns. We don’t choose those figures; they just sort of appear. I bet my current Mr. Big feels the same way… I’m not his ideal fallback, but I exist. Maybe that would feel more hurtful if I didn’t project the same idea onto him. Like Carrie, I recognize the instability of this structure. But New York was a big city, and when all your girlfriends have their own things going on, it gets quiet in your small apartment. Everything seems distant, but it’s nice to know someone would let you in if you asked, even if it’s not the love of your life.

So here’s what I’ve learned from Carrie thus far… Do’s: lunch with your best friends and dissect every minor encounter you’ve had with your situationships, spend more money on shoes than rent, allow yourself to make mistakes; we’re all navigating life for the first time. Don’ts: show up at your Mr. Big’s flat with a top hat and a whip, depend on an emotionally avoidant figure to make you feel something, overthink someone/something that is paying you no mind. Maybe we don’t have much control over who we have chemistry with, but perhaps we can control how much we allow that chemistry to eat away at our lives.

So, if you’ve met a potential Mr. Big, proceed with caution. Keep an eye on when things stop being flirty and fun, and remember that not all relationships are meant to last forever. We can’t choose who we fall for, but we can choose how long we engage with each other. At the end of the day, Carrie was still the main character. It was her column we were reading and her personality we were interested in.