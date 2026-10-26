This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Games That Build Character

I absolutely adore playing games in my free time, even Roblox. I want to talk about my favorite games that build the mind because video games are not just about joy and entertainment but, it’s also about building character. There are many more games that are not included on in this article however, these are my top 4 games that build character recently.

Dress Maker

Have you ever played games that teach you about hobbies? Well, I recommend Dress Maker. This game is about satisfying clients through taking measurements, picking out fabrics and accessories, and sewing dresses. While this is also a career game, I decided to label this as a hobby game because it focuses more on dress making than store management. One of my favorite mechanics of “Dress Maker” is talking to the clients as they ask for dresses based on their preferences, they have good background information that makes the game more interesting.

Whimel Academy

Then, there are games that build your mind through strategy. For example, Whimel Academy. I appreciate the art style in this game heavily, it was hand drawn by the game designer which makes it so aesthetic. However, “Whimel Academy” is a time management game about being in a fantasy school setting where you can romance and befriend the characters in the game. You can gain multiple endings based on relationships and career paths. There are not only classes but also part-time jobs around campus to earn money and stat points towards different specialties. You have to strategize your stats, time, and money to earn an ending which contributes to time managing a school schedule making it a good game to play.

Stardew Valley

A game that is really popular that builds character is Stardew Valley. Players can plan, manage resources, solve problems, and balance multiple long-term goals such as farming, mining, and relationships. The game also rewards patience, responsibility, perseverance, and kindness through helping townspeople and steadily improving the community. Its relaxing, yet goal-oriented mechanics teach that success comes from consistent effort, thoughtful decision-making, and caring for others.

Cafe Master Story

Lastly, I wanted to go into a career game named Cafe Master Story. The game developer who makes these games, “Kairosoft” is one of my favorite creators in the gaming community. Moreover, with a few of the other Kairosoft games you can make food recipes but specifically, when it comes to “Cafe Master Story” you can make coffee, tea, and food items’ recipes. This helps with creatively coming up with recipes and combo meals while seeing what is trending through each of the game’s seasons. Furthermore, you can decorate your cafe with furniture to attract customers and raise cafe popularity to open multiple locations, and gain more money business wise.

In conclusion, video games are much more than a source of fun and entertainment. Many games challenge players to think critically, solve problems, work as a team, and develop important life skills. We can see that gaming can help shape character and encourage personal growth, making it a valuable pastime for people of all ages.