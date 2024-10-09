This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

From one of the most idolized boyband members in pop culture to a walking controversy on the internet, Liam Payne has just been exposed to be problematic and attention-seeking.

Tik-tok exposé

Liam Payne is most notable for being one of the five members of One Direction, arguably one of the most famous boy bands of all time. In 2018, Payne started dating Maya Henry. The couple dated until 2021, breaking up during their engagement. Based on her recent videos and comments about the relationship (which imply that harmful behaviors ensued between the pair), it’s clear that they didn’t have a healthy dynamic. Just this week, Maya Henry uploaded an eight-minute TikTok video specifying the disturbing and toxic behaviors of Payne.

@mayahenry Replying to @marie anways sorry for the rant but things need to be addressed ♬ original sound – Maya Henry

Henry addresses how Liam exhibits weird behaviors, specifically how he views and takes advantage of his fans. She says, “He preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and will never tell on him,” regarding his messaging and having close relations with the fan base. Following the video, multiple fan accounts and women have come out to share their stories of being victimized and taken advantage of by Payne when they were teenagers or young adults. On X, Kaelin’s story has been one of the most shared, with over a million views, as she’s told her story and called out Payne’s creepy behavior and messages.

They always say never meet your idols and these stories only prove that to be true. A celebrity taking advantage of their audience is never okay and never will be. I encourage researching other’s stories and showing your support for these women who have come out to share their experiences.

Obsessed with the Old Days

One Direction still has millions of listeners and fans despite being on hiatus since 2016 (I fear they won’t be coming back). Although Harry Styles and Niall Horan have incorporated the band’s music into their tour setlists, they often refrain from talking about their 1D days in detail now. The only member who still goes on podcasts and interviews to talk about the band is none other than Liam Payne.

In particular, Payne has been noted for saying negative things about the other members. Some of these comments include criticism about Harry Styles’ feminine style and Zayn Malik’s relationship with Gigi Hadid. He has also gone on to describe the hostile relationship the boys had with each other and reveal private stories, exposing dirty laundry that never needed to be shared with the public. One of the most notable instances was Payne sharing how one of the members “threw him up against the wall” following an argument (spoiler alert, we now know two years later it was Zayn. Thanks, Maya Henry!)

Payne’s attachment to the band is rather concerning, as it’s clear through his actions that he continues to profit and take advantage of the band’s glory days and its loyal fanbase. Liam Payne is like the guy who peaked in high school, only this time, he’s the guy who peaked in his boyband.

Concert fiascos

There’s a distinct line between supporting your former bandmates and trying to steal the spotlight from them. If I had a nickel for every time Liam Payne stole the attention from his former bandmate’s tours, I’d have two, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. Unfortunately, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are both victims of having Liam Payne showing up and making his presence known at their shows.

The most recent incident was at Niall Horan’s Buenos Aires show for The Show: Live on Tour. To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with going to support one of your former bandmates at their show. The problem lies with how Payne chooses to make his appearance known. There’s no denying that his presence would make a crowd go wild, having everyone turn their attention and cameras to where he would be. Before the show, we see Payne interacting with fans by singing, dancing, and making himself seen. Even on Instagram Live, Liam Payne has gone online to share how he was going to be attending the show to try to “speak to Niall.” Such behavior is bizarre, especially after Horan claimed he doesn’t want Payne to speak about him following the band’s breakup.

There’s a stark contrast between how the former bandmates support each other versus how Payne decides to show his support. Niall Horan and Harry Styles have both been spotted at each other’s shows in the past before. The difference between these appearances is that the stars don’t make themselves known as they are trying to enjoy the show. They keep themselves low profile out of respect for the other. Payne could really learn a lesson from these two if he wants to continue supporting his former bandmates and avoid stirring up drama.

Final thoughts

The way Liam Payne takes advantage of his fanbase, who have been following One Direction since they were children, is very disturbing. He has been accused on multiple accounts of preying on young women, using his One Direction influence to his advantage. Following Maya Henry’s video and many women calling him out, Liam Payne has yet to speak on the situation. His silence is deafening.