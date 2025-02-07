Everything You Need To Know About ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets.

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching, and you’re probably making plans for the big day. While dinner with your significant other or having a night in with the girls sounds fun, dare I say something even better is happening on Feb. 14? What says “love” more than a plane crash, cheating, and possible cannibalism?

That’s right, ladies. The long-awaited season three of Yellowjackets premieres on Paramount+ this Valentine’s Day, with the first two episodes dropping immediately and the rest of the episodes being released weekly on Sundays at 8 p.m.

Yellowjackets season two ended in May 2023 with a major death and insane cliffhanger, so let me give you a little recap to get you ready for season three.

What happened last season?

In the 1990s timeline, the winter is awful, so the group resorts to eating Jackie’s corpse because of their intense hunger. Meanwhile, Shauna has a stillbirth. Things do not look good for the girls, and they end up picking cards to decide who they will hunt for their next meal. Yikes.

Also, Natalie becomes the Antler Queen in the finale, so that’s fun for her.

In the 2021 timeline, things are a little bit better, but not by much. All the women are dealing with their own drama but come together at the end of the season to talk. Lottie suggests they play Russian roulette, but Shauna makes everyone go on a pretend hunt while they call a mental health team for Lottie.

The twist is that the hunt is real, and no one called the mental health team! There are a lot of brutal attacks and close calls, ending when Mitsy accidentally kills Natalie.

What can we expect in season 3?

What’s in store for season three? The trailer might give us some clues.

Fans are super excited to see that Ella Purnell, who plays Jackie, will be returning this season, so get ready to see more of Jackie’s ghost haunting Shauna’s narrative (as she should!). Co-creator Ashley Lyle has revealed that this season will uncover more of what happened in the woods that the girls are scared of getting out. I honestly can’t think of anything worse than what’s already happened in those woods, but some fans have a few theories about the new season.

Users on Reddit have been posting their theories about season three, but with Yellowjackets, it’s hard to guess where the story is going. Some think that Callie, Shauna’s daughter, will become a focus of the show and may even become the new Antler Queen.

I think this could totally happen because Callie, as one user pointed out, seemed excited when she saw the hunt happening in the season two finale. Lottie even says that Callie is very powerful, and coming from a psychic, it seems like some kind of a hint.

After over a year and a half of delays, season three of Yellowjackets is finally here, and I can’t wait. Will we get more Jackie and Shauna lore or find out what happens to Coach Ben? We’ll have to tune in on Feb. 14 to find out, but no matter what, I’m sure this season will keep me on the edge of my seat!

