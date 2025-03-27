Conan O’Brien Will Host the 2026 Oscars and These 6 Hosts Paved the Way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Academy is banking on comedy and nostalgia with its latest announcement: Conan O’Brien will return and officially host the 2026 Oscars. O’Brien’s return to the stage feels refreshing for an awards show struggling to stay relevant because he’s known for his wittiness, self-deprecating humor, and timeless reign as a late-night legend.

O’Brien is no stranger to the stage. His background in writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons proves he knows how to handle a live audience. O’Brien knows how to crack a perfect joke, think on his feet, and adapt when things go off-script. From clever monologues to viral improv, he keeps the comedy fresh while making audiences feel like they’re in on the joke.

All the same, as O’Brien takes on the challenge yet again, he is stepping into a long legacy of iconic Oscar hosts. Some are admired, some are controversial, but all are unforgettable. Here are a few of the past hosts who paved the way.

Bob hope Bob Hope takes the cake for hosting the highest number of Oscar ceremonies. He hosted a record 19 ceremonies beginning in 1940, setting the expectation for hosts to come. He practically invented the modern Oscar host: charming, effortlessly hilarious, and always ready with a perfectly timed joke. Audiences quickly fell in love with his hosting style. billy crystal When I think of the classic Oscars host, Billy Crystal instantly comes to mind, and I know I’m not alone. Crystal hosted the ceremony a total of nine times, spanning from the 1990s to the early 2000s, making every year memorable with his musical numbers and silly opening monologues. Billy Crystal’s hosting style set the tone for audience expectations: both humor and a genuine love for movies. chris rock Chris Rock has hosted the Oscars twice, and both times he has proved his edgy comedic side as well as his boldness to address issues in the industry. During his more recent time as an Oscars host in 2016, Rock highlighted the #OscarsSoWhite movement with humor and cultural critiques. His performances as host show that the Oscars stage could be used for both celebration and conversation. Whoopi Goldberg View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Melanin (@hollywoodmelanin) The fabulous Whoopi Goldberg holds the title of the first woman and first Black woman to host the Oscars solo. I think we all know what Whoopi brings to the table, and she certainly didn’t fall short while hosting the Oscars. Her sarcasm mixed with social commentary proved that the Oscars could handle a host with a little spice. Her impact still resonates today. jimmy kimmel In more recent years, Jimmy Kimmel has been the go-to guy for the Academy, leading the ceremony multiple times, including the unforgettable night in 2017 with the infamous La La Land and Moonlight mix-up. His sarcastic but steady humor demonstrates his natural talent for live TV and solidifies his spot as a reliable host when things are unpredictable. Ellen DeGeneres View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keep Up With Hollywood⭐️ (@keepupwithollywood) Ellen DeGeneres made history at the Oscars with that selfie in 2014, filled with celebrities that nearly broke social media, but beyond that viral photo, DeGeneres’ natural gift of speaking in front of an audience served her well, incorporating her laid-back humor and casually handing out pizza in the middle of the show. DeGeneres brought a casual and intimate vibe that made the Oscars feel way less formal and way more fun.

The Academy’s decision to bring Conan O’Brien back to the Dolby Theatre stage in 2026 was a smart choice. O’Brien brings a rare mix of self-awareness, quick wit, and genuine love for the entertainment industry. He has big shoes to fill after years of rotating hosts, but he might be just what the Oscars need these days.

One thing is for sure: We’ll all be tuning in to the 2026 Oscars to see how O’Brien makes the stage his own again, reviving the art of Oscar hosting.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!