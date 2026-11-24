This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Painstakingly awkward, or a compassionate moment : many travellers are deeply divided on whether bursting into rapturous applause as the plane lands safely at its destination is acceptable or not. Subjective customs like this are something that many students will find themselves navigating as they travel, with other relevant instances being tipping culture, and differences in permitted public displays of affection. In this article, I will discuss the debates engulfing some of these topics, and prompt students to question how they may like to act, or have already acted, when faced with these customs abroad.

Some would argue that beginning a round of applause on a plane shows a deep appreciation for the pilot and their cabin crew, who may have travelled for long strenuous hours, all whilst being at work – with no spontaneous napping or leisurely film watching, as many passengers are afforded the enjoyment of. Further, if the conditions have been particularly turbulent, passengers might signal their gratitude to the pilot for navigating such a circumstance by clapping, which therefore creates a shared sense of relief and celebration amongst the passengers and crew alike. It could be seen that moments like this create lasting moments of joy, willing students onto their travels with an initial moment of positivity to look back on. However, many shun this clapping, indicating a lack of genuineness as one reason. For example, once a spattering of applause has begun, many passengers feel they must join for the sake of following the majority, not because of their genuine sincerity and appreciation for the flight crew, as those in favour might propose. Further, many appear to find it awkward and patronising, especially given that the pilot and their crew have been rigorously trained for years in order to competently deliver the plane and its passengers to a safe destination, whether it be strenuous or not. As such, the applause could perhaps insinuate that these trained professionals are not capable of doing their job, and that a safe landing is a rare occurrence for them. They could even draw parallels from other professions to bolster this view : for example, we do not tend to applaud our dentists, doctors or lawyers, instead expecting them to do the job they were employed and trained to do.

As such, with travellers debating whether appreciation and respect for the pilot and their crew, or on the other hand an actual lack of genuineness and consideration for them, should lend to a customary post-flight clap, we ask students to consider what role they would envision themselves taking here : as someone who perhaps even insinuates the first clap, or someone who outright shuns it?

Another instance of a debatable custom that can affect students’ travels, is whether to tip on a free service abroad, for example on a guided tour. Despite many sites advertising ‘free’ tours in popular attractions like Rome, this does not detract from the fact that many tour guides expect to be tipped, especially since they may have paid a registration fee in order to provide tours. Many would argue that this is inconsistent with the actual advertising of the tour – it is in its essence ‘free’, and should remain this way. Further, given that a free tour may attract those on a limited or constrained budget, crucially students, it seems unfair to charge them. Additionally, it could be argued that whether a tour guide should be tipped or not heavily relies on the substance and quality of their tour. But, those in favour of tipping place emphasis on the belief that tour guides should not be running at a profit loss, especially since they have sacrificed their time to educate travellers on an area of the world they are immensely passionate about. Additionally, the cost of living in tourist-centric cities, in which tour guides tend to be situated in (or have to commute to ) soars above the average, meaning that a tipping culture would improve their standard of living to a considerable extent. Further, it could be argued that those who can afford to travel across Europe or elsewhere, should be able to comfortably budget in a satisfactory tip, even if they are students – given that they should have arranged some transportation and accommodation too.

As such, the surrounding debate on tipping culture means that students may have to reflect on how they wish to budget their travels : given that a tip can be expected at times that may not seem obvious, it may be wise to bring more money. Further, students may wish to reflect on whether they would offer a tip in such situations, and weigh which side of the debate they may see themselves.

Further instances of debatable custom can be noted all around the globe, from restrictions in public affection to perhaps a showering of public affection – for example kissing on the cheeks in France! These should all be considered when travelling as students abroad, as it will dictate the social and financial choices they make as well as explaining those of others around them.