This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-year student, I understand the daunting task of having to get used to a new city, and I have spent the past few months trying to figure out the best spots in my new town, which will become my home over the next 3 years. This involves a lot of scrolling through Instagram accounts and TripAdvisor searches to compile a list of the places that you most want to visit, not to mention actually leaving the four walls of your room and going out to try them! One of the best times to go on a day out around these spots is when family and friends come to visit, and you have to play the tour guide in a city that you’ve just been getting to know. This is the role I had to play when my sister came to Exeter in search of not just her amazing little sister, but some great attractions that show the best of my new city, and I have compiled our weekend into this article to give a review of where we went and if it’s worth it for students in Exeter.

Food

I think Exeter is a great city for diverse and independent food places, and different restaurants or cafés are often the places that I most want to visit. My sister and I went to a spot that, up until her trip, I had been waiting for the right moment to visit, which was Between Bread on North Street. This was a great place to go for lunch with amazing sandwiches, which kept coming up on my Instagram feed when I didn’t have any food in my fridge! Since we both love sandwiches, my sister also thoroughly enjoyed this spot, and it is great for everyone, with options for both meat lovers and veggies and regular menu changes so you have the opportunity to try something different. We had a Caesario and Birria Beef sandwich (which are sadly no longer on the menu), and the ingredients were fresh, and the focaccia bread was so soft and fluffy, which is my preferred type of bread when having a sandwich. Another great addition is that the sandwiches come with a matching dip to complement them, which is amazing for those who love sauces and always need something to dip! The portion sizes are also generous and are great for when you need a substantial sandwich to satisfy your lunchtime cravings.

The only problems I had with Between Bread are that, firstly, they close quite early, around 3 pm, so late lunch options aren’t possible for someone who often doesn’t eat meals at the standard times. Secondly, you don’t order in store; you have to pre-order on WhatsApp, and whilst this is great for those who fear social interactions (like me!) I would still rather walk into a shop and order at the counter, even if that makes me old-fashioned- but that is just my personal preference. However, I think the price is definitely worth the money for the amount and quality of food that you get, and it came out to £28 for two sandwiches and two drinks, so I would definitely recommend a visit, especially if you are a student in Exeter and haven’t tried it yet.

Our next spot was due to our craving for a cheeky takeaway, and Indian restaurant Namaste certainly fit the bill. As someone who loves an Indian takeaway, this was one of the best I’ve had, and since having it, I have been fighting the urge not to order again from Deliveroo when I don’t feel like cooking! Their authentic curries are so aromatic and flavourful with perfectly cooked meat, and the sides were also amazing- their onion bhajis were so crispy and the perfect amount of greasy goodness. Namaste should definitely be on the list of food places for students to check out in Exeter, especially if you love exploring different cultures’ food- whether it’s a Saturday night takeaway, a sit-down meal or a hungover treat.

Our final stop was on the Quay for brunch- at popular student spot Crave. My sister and I both ordered the same thing, hash browns with poached eggs and smoked salmon, drenched in a spicy sauce. This was a great brunch dish, especially after a few drinks out the night before, with the eggs being perfectly runny and the salmon just on the right side of fishiness, and the sauce being a great complement to bring these elements together whilst not being too spicy for those without a good spice tolerance. My only issue was with the amount of sauce and runny eggs; the hash browns weren’t as crispy as I would’ve liked, but they were still delicious! All that was needed was some extra toast to mop up the rest of the sauce on the plate. This was another great spot on the Exeter Quay, and I understood why it was so popular with students, and certainly a great place for anyone who loves a substantial breakfast.

Shopping and attractions

As well as food places, Exeter also has a great range of independent shops on offer, perfect for cruising around on a sunny weekend. We ventured into the city centre for a look around Gandy Street, which quickly became one of my favourite attractions in Exeter with the colourful shop fronts and fairy lights hanging in the street. One of our personal favourite shops was Helen of Troy, which spoke out to my sister and I’s love of trinkets and little gifts, and I had to hold myself back from not buying one of everything I saw. Although, whilst it didn’t help that there was a range of Miffy and Peanuts-related items that were drawing me in, I couldn’t leave without at least buying one thing! This ended up being a poster of artwork from my favourite movie, the 2005 Pride and Prejudice, which I now have comfortably displayed in the centre of my pinboard in my room, and that I couldn’t wait to send a photo of to my bff from home who shares the same taste in movies as me. So as the Christmas shopping period draws in closer, I would definitely recommend a stroll through Gandy Street and a trip to Helen of Troy for some gift-giving inspiration, or to document what you would like for Christmas!

Another great attraction was the Exeter Quay, which was also lined with a wide range of independent gift shops and craft stores and was great for a long walk and catch-up whilst popping in and out of each of them. I enjoyed the Quay thoroughly as it provided a change of scenery and a new destination to visit besides the familiar surroundings of Uni, flat and town which I had grown accustomed to, and I found it would be a great spot for an afternoon walk with your headphones plugged in, or a slower type of day made for grabbing a quick pastry or coffee and sitting watching the ducks swimming or looking through whatever felted delights await in the craft shops.



Overall, I feel like on our weekend together I played the tour guide very well, and got to show my sister the main places which define Exeter’s local identity, whilst having a bite to eat on the way! Based on our experience, I would recommend all these places for students, although you have probably visited them regularly enough already! I found that whilst exploring these places I was becoming more integrated into the student life of the city, rather than having that weird feeling at the beginning of the year where it doesn’t almost feel real like you’ve left home and that you wouldn’t be going back in a couple of days. This also helped me further to feel that I did pick the right city for University after feeling like I had made a mistake in maybe not picking a bigger place, and now I feel confident in knowing I picked a great city with diverse attractions!