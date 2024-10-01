What The Zodiac Signs Would Wear For The Fall Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As another year of the fall season rolls around, different fashion trends become more prominent within society. When one may try to decide what trend fits them best, they can look upon their zodiac sign and its traits to help them pick something that reflects themselves on a deeper level. Therefore, here are all of the zodiac signs and what they would wear for the fall season.

Aries

Aries is a naturally fiery spirit, so needless to say, red is a must-have color for the fall season. Their confidence allows them to wear whatever they please, while still looking good. Black leather boots and a black leather hat provide a passionate look to the ensemble, along with a flowy red skirt and red necklace. This outfit reflects the directness of Aries and their desire to go after their desires without fear, which is perfect for staying motivated during the fall season.

Taurus

Fall colors such as brown, green and orange all reflect the grounded and earthy qualities of Taurus. Taureans are known for their peacefulness, and the slow changing of the leaves during fall reflects their mindsets all year round. They need an outfit that reveals their ambitious sides’ by having eclectic accessories such as a busy necklace and a decorated tote bag. This more natural look perfectly complements Taurus and their behavior.

Gemini

Gemini is known for their charming and versatile behaviors. They need a comfy, but cute fall-themed outfit that expresses how they are extremely flexible with different situations, just how the leaves adapt in the fall. Additionally, sophistication is extremely important to Gemini, so they can keep up appearances with a nice sweater and plaid dress pants. This outfit reflects the intellectual mindset of Gemini as they think ahead and plan in accordance.

Cancer

Subtle colors such as cream, brown, and white reflect the gentleness of Cancer. They are extremely sensitive, which can help them tune into the fall transition easier. Cancer is intuitive, therefore, rain boots, a sweater and hat represent their ability to dress well according to the seasons. This outfit brings softer vibes to fall fashion, which perfectly complements them.

Leo

Leo is known for their prominent confidence, which can be perfectly executed with a leather jacket, skirt, and high heeled boots. Due to the sharp, sleek look, Leo can effortlessly showcase their natural leadership. Even though the weather has began to chill during the fall time, Leo doesn’t let that stop them. In fact, they use autumn to their advantage in order to wear a fashionable, sophisticated outfit.

Virgo

Virgo is known for their practical and independent traits. An adventurous outfit including an off the shoulder sweater, green cargo pants and doc martins are perfect for Virgo to express their curiosity during the fall season. Green colors showcase their analytical minds, while also expressing their nurturing souls. Virgo’s are known to be overthinkers and often stubborn, therefore, autumn is the ideal time for them to slow down and take in the scenery both physically and metaphorically.

Libra

Libra is a natural romantic, so as expected, red is the most eminent color within their fall outfit. They are polished and appealing, which can be showcased through a mini sweater and a plaid skirt, along with red mary janes. Libra uses the fall season to their advantage by using their artistic qualities to create appealing autumn themed outfits. Their well-balanced mind allows them to be both rational and playful, which is displayed in this endearing outfit.

Scorpio

Scorpio is known for their daring and hardcore personality. A plaid blazer, red leather skirt and boots all come together to reflect the sharp mind of Scorpio. Their intensity shines bright through their outfit choice and is ideal for fall weather. Because Scorpio does not need anyone’s approval, they allow themselves to stand out in their full splendor.

Sagittarius

Due to their adventurous and exploratory nature, Sagittarius takes on fall fashion with a more practical look. An easily accessible outfit allows them to do whatever activity they please, all the while staying comfortably fashionable. While wandering around during the fall season, they don’t have to worry about the weather because they can be well prepared wearing blue mom jeans, a red jacket, and beret. This outfit reflects their honest and direct attitude.

Capricorn

Capricorn is a hardworking and disciplined sign. Therefore, more modest colors are worn in their outfits to represent their responsible manners. Capricorn is structural and favors repetition, which can be displayed through a striped shirt, scarf and the same fall colors throughout their outfits. Due to autumn being a symbol of change, Capricorn may have a harder time during this season, but can also use their determination to get through it.

Aquarius

Aquarius is known for not following society’s societal norms and trends. Therefore, their outfits represent their different approach to fall fashion, while still being fashionable. Aquarius likes to follow structure to some extent, which can be shown through basic fall colors like orange and brown. However, they stray from the trend path by wearing unique outfits and accessories to express their individuality such as cowboy boots or boho-looking shirts and pants.

Pisces

Pisces is known for their dreamy mind, which can be exemplified by a flowy skirt and brown boots. They are extremely creative and artistic; this is perfect for the fall time due to the abundant changing of colors in the scenery around. Additionally, Pisces can be very reserved at times both physically and mentally, which can be displayed through long sleeved sweaters and long skirts or pants. Due to their gentle nature, they are very easy to approach.