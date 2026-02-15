Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
harry styles daylight?width=1280&height=854&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
harry styles daylight?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
The Late Late Show with James Corden via YouTube
Conn Coll | Culture

My thoughts on Harry Styles’ “Aperture” and other new music releases of the month!

Madeline Motes Student Contributor, Connecticut College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Madeline Motes

Conn Coll '27

Hi! My name is Madeline and I'm a first-year student at Conn! I'm from DC and I went to Jackson-Reed High School. I love swimming, creative writing and traveling. I also spent three years of high school living overseas in Amman, Jordan where I got to travel to lots of exciting countries, such as an international swim meet in Greece and a community service trip to Cape Town, South Africa. I also enjoy cooking and baking. I am very excited to be a part of HerCampus!