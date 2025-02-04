Aquarius & Academics: Stars Who Took Education to the Next Level

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Aquarius season brings boldness, creativity, and a rebellious spirit traits that are often seen in some of the most influential figures in entertainment. While many stars take unconventional paths to success, some Aquarians chose to further their education before making their mark. From hip-hop and Hollywood to media empires, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Kerry Washington prove that knowledge is power.

Megan Thee Stallion: Balancing Bars & Books

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t just rise to the top of the rap game, she did it while earning her degree. The Houston Hottie graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration, proving that education and success in entertainment aren’t mutually exclusive. Megan has since used her platform to advocate for education, launching scholarships for women of color and inspiring young fans to pursue their dreams both academically and creatively.

Michael Jordan: College Champ to Global Icon

Before becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Michael Jordan attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he played under legendary coach Dean Smith. His time in college shaped his discipline, leadership, and work ethic, leading him to six NBA championships and a global brand. Off the court, Jordan has invested in education and philanthropy, funding scholarships and supporting Black communities through various initiatives.

Oprah Winfrey: From College to Cultural Icon

Before becoming one of the most influential media moguls in history, Oprah Winfrey attended Tennessee State University, where she studied communications. Though she left college before finishing her degree to pursue her career, she later completed her coursework. Oprah’s impact on media, philanthropy, and education is immeasurable. She has donated millions to educational initiatives, including her all-girls school in South Africa, proving that access to education can change lives.

Kerry Washington: Ivy League Excellence

Kerry Washington took her talent and intellect to George Washington University, where she earned a degree in anthropology and sociology. Her education shaped her understanding of culture, politics, and storytelling, which she has infused into her acting and activism. From her role as Olivia Pope in Scandal to her advocacy for social justice, Washington continues to inspire and uplift marginalized communities.

Education Meets Influence

These Aquarius celebrities prove that knowledge and success go hand in hand. Whether through traditional schooling or self-directed learning, they’ve used their education to shape their careers and make a lasting impact. Their journeys remind us that being smart is always in style.