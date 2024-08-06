While “mere mortals” stand for the #GazaCeasefire, many A-List celebrities continue to show their indifference

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

For months, the news alerts haven’t stopped talking about the battle between Israel and Hamas, while people worldwide are showing solidarity. However, some celebrities seem to be oblivious to the horrors happening in Gaza and have not spoken or done anything about it.

While the “mere mortals” use their minimal social media range to share crucial information about the ongoing war, artists with millions of followers couldn’t care less about it and show how insignificant the state of Palestinians means to them.

An Underestimation of Their Own Power or Plain Negligence?

Since the development of social media, a new career path has been born and for the longest time, celebrities have taken for granted that their whole success depends on the public. Hence, this is an important moment of realization, in which followers will begin to understand the character of the celebrities who live off the fame they afford. It is time to use the masses’ power to reproduce real-life consequences on those who show no empathy or humanity toward one of the most devastating wars in human history.

In 2023, the dearest singer among young girls, Miss Taylor Swift, promoted a worldwide tour called The Eras Tour. The singer earned a small amount of two billion dollars with ticket sales and the overall profit might be around four billion dollars. Though she made enough money to feed Palestine three times in a row, Taylor has not donated a single penny to the cause, at least not publicly.

As a former swiftie and lover of the Miss Americana show, in which the singer talks about politics and her strong need to be open about it, it deeply infuriates me to watch her indifference about the war. The saddest part about it is that millions of little girls all around the world take Taylor Swift as an idol, and yet, she has failed to use her power to speak on behalf of thousands of Palestinian kids being slaughtered only by existing.

How is this fair? How would that ever be acceptable for someone as powerful as her to do? This spiteful negligence and absolute ignorance directly insult the millions of people who have open-heartedly given all the success Taylor Swift has ever known in her career.

While some celebrities stay quiet about the matter, others do much worse. As another example, a popular TikTok content creator, Hailey Kalil, also known as @haleyybaylee at the platform, filmed and posted one of the most outrageous videos during the last Met Gala – an exclusive fashion event served as a fundraiser for which only highly quoted personalities attend.

The celebrity in question wore a disturbingly similar dress to one of the late queen Marie Antoinette on the red carpet. As if it was not enough to insult while impersonating one of history’s most oblivious of the population needing monarch, Bailey lip-synced the famous Marie Antoinette saying: “Let them eat cake if they have no bread.”

The lack of common sense in posting such a video during a humanitarian crisis in which hunger is being used as a weapon shows a lot about the disconnect from society shared by most celebrities. After that, the public was disturbed by the actions of Hailey Bailey and promoted a mass unfollow, causing her to lose hundreds of thousands of followers.

Meanwhile, the same fashion event has gained repercussions for its similarity with the dystopian and revolutionary movie The Hunger Games. In its fictional universe, society is divided into districts of poorer people and “the capital”, populated with the rich and powerful ones. The resemblance between the movie and the Met was made by the exaggerated and extravagant clothing of celebrities and “people from the capital”.

While people are dying from hunger, sickness, and bombings, the rich rejoice in the best life can offer and dress themselves in luxurious clothes. As Oscar Wilde once said, “Life imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life”. Celebrities share a blissful ignorant life of unlimited joys and yet are not able to step down from their pedestal for a brief moment to do any real good to society.

The smallest acts are the ones capable of making a difference, and we notice that in the Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. After two seasons of being a secondary character in the show, Nicola finally starred as a protagonist in a Bridgerton love story.

Although she had the “excuse” to not talk about Gaza to preserve her career in the new project, the actress has done the complete opposite. Since the beginning of the war, she has publicly and fearlessly expressed her support for Palestine and used her popularity for a good cause.

When the first episode of Bridgerton was launched, knowing that her social media would instantly receive a lot of visits, she quickly posted a story addressing Palestine and Gaza. A single post was enough to attract millions of eyes and spread the attention needed for the cause. Nicola has proved that abstaining from showing support for fearing repercussions is an excuse since her season of Brigderton was the 10th series in English most seen on Netflix.

Apart from the last example, in moments of need, we often find real-life heroes in normal people. Notice that it was your neighbor who got the courage to post about Gaza and risked his 9 to 5 job, instead of your favorite multi-millionaire celebrity. It was a college student who put her future career at risk by attending a rally instead of that Hollywood actor.

Comes in handy to understand that normal people are the ones holding the power to make a difference since those who could promote it more easily are most of the time the first ones to close an eye. Celebrities like Nicola are responsible for creating faith in a new wave of politically engaged celebrities, but let us not forget not to idolize them too much, because in moments of need, they seem further from us than ever.

__________

The article above was edited by Clara Rocha.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!