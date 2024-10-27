Tips to Keep a Clear and Focused Mind During Finals Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bucknell chapter.

Finals season for every college student is always a stressful time. With an increased workload consisting of final papers, exams, and other projects, students are surely inclined to feel a bit (or extremely) overwhelmed. This workload and excessive feelings of stress tend to create a mentally destructive studying environment for students that prevents them from doing their work with focus and mental clarity. As someone who prioritizes and is passionate about their overall health and wellness, I have many remedies that have improved my mental clarity and overall productivity. Although these remedies have been successful for me, some may work better or may not be as effective for you. Here are three tips that are a great starting point to prevent an anxious mind and to promote mental peace!

The first tip that has really benefited me is establishing a morning routine. I have found that having a structured routine that I begin each day with has decreased my stress and increased my productivity and motivation to tackle the day ahead of me. For me, waking up early in the morning to move my body before a long day of classes positively impacts my mood for the remainder of the day. During this time, I do not scroll on social media, as doing this first when you wake up disrupts the body’s sense of mindfulness. I also like to make a breakfast consisting of whole foods, as the saying ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day, actually proves to be true. Based on a Better Health Channel article, “breakfast breaks the overnight fasting period. It replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness, while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health” (Better Health Channel). Ultimately, without a proper breakfast your body does not get the adequate amount of energy it needs to function normally, which can lead to feelings of stress later on in the day.

Having the ability to move our bodies freely is one of the greatest gifts we have as humans, and by embracing this gift, incorporating at least fifteen minutes of some form of physical activity each day is the second tip which can help promote mental peace. Whether it be walking, running, or weight-lifting, any type of movement exists as a simple, yet powerful way to ease the mind. Personally, exercise is my favorite way to relieve stress and anxiety, as it gives me some time to forget about the day’s irritations. I like to think of exercise as taking mental thoughts and exerting them into physical activity, which not only helps to alleviate stress but provides me with motivation throughout my workout. Many may know that exercise benefits people in reducing stress, but what actually happens during a workout? An article published by the Mayo Clinic notes, “Exercise can provide stress relief for your body while imitating effects of stress, such as the flight or fight response, and helping your body and its systems practice working together through those effects” (Mayo Clinic Staff, 2022).

The third and final tip is a bit less obvious to some than the first two- practicing mindfulness has helped tremendously with any feelings of worry or anxiousness I may have. Practicing mindfulness can be done in many different ways from meditating, to doing yoga, to

simply just reflecting on your day. Mindfulness can aid the mind in decluttering the thoughts that are contributing to feelings of stress, worry, or anxiety. This aids in promoting clarity, and can comfort the mind by grounding it. In my experience, utilizing apps for meditation, such as ‘Calm,’ which I highly recommend, or following yoga sessions online have greatly benefited me in relieving feelings of stress.

These easy and effective tips can certainly help to decrease and minimize stress and are super accessible to college students, particularly during finals season!

Sources:

https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/breakfast https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/exercise-and-stress/art -20044469#:~:text=Exercise%20increases%20your%20overall%20health,%2Dgood%20neurotra nsmitters%2C%20called%20endorphins.