Style Guide: Revamping Your Fall Wardrobe With Amazon 

As one of hundreds of upcoming trends among our generation today, Amazon has become a staple place to shop online for many. Their fast delivery and variety of items to browse through from trendy clothing, to room decor, to utility supplies, even to jewelry has our generation, especially young girls, raving over Amazon. As an avid online shopper and Amazon-lover myself, I too have definitely joined this trend of shopping for half of my wardrobe on Amazon.

The selling point? Fast shipping and thousands of dupes for name brands that look identical to the product for a fraction of the price. As fashion trends constantly arise through social media, it can be hard to keep up with it all, and even just finding your own style as a young woman today can be challenging. Thankfully, Amazon makes this entire process less intimidating by selling these desired items in a more affordable and attainable manner.

Purchasing clothes that will help you build a “time-capsule” wardrobe as opposed to clothes you will only wear for certain events will not only drain your wallet, but are hard to style for everyday wear. “Time-capsule” refers to pieces you can wear daily that are able to be mixed and matched with many different outfits. Basic pieces of clothing are the most essential aspect in building a time-capsule wardrobe, which is what I will be sharing as inspiration for this upcoming fall season. All of these items can be found on Amazon for such an affordable price!

Solid-colored tops

If you take away anything from this list, let it be this first point. In my opinion, basic tops are the most important piece of clothing you can have in your closet. This is because plain tops are perfect for layering under a light jacket or sweater in the fall season. I recommend getting a bunch of different colors like black, white, gray, navy blue, brown, etc. (try to stick to cooler tones for fall). These tops are also super convenient for summer wear and really fulfill the purpose of a time-capsule wardrobe.

Black jackets

Whether it be a blazer, leather, corduroy, or puffer jacket, a staple black jacket that can be paired with any outfit is essential for elevating a fall look. Throwing an oversized jacket over jeans and a basic tank can really pull together a look and make the outfit seem more thought out than it actually was.

Sweat sets

As someone who hates wearing jeans all the time, matching sweat sets are such a convenient and comfortable outfit to throw on in the morning for class, coffee, brunch with friends, etc. The key here is that the sweatshirt and sweatpants match, as this

elevates your look and creates a more polished effect even though you are just wearing sweats and a sweatshirt.

4. Jewelry

For accessories, Amazon has so many cute pieces and even designer dupes for super cheap prices. Whether it be hoop earrings, statement bracelets, dainty necklaces, or rings. Amazon jewelry is so cute and does not tarnish at all. Adding jewelry to any look immediately elevates it and adds dimension to any outfit.