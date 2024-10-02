The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I was sitting in front of my laptop, scrolling through every streaming service I could access—Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max—only to realize that none of them had the little 2008 vampire-human romance I was looking for. When I finally spotted the familiar blue-hued poster of young Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on Amazon Prime, the moment’s excitement vanished the second I noticed the little $3.99 tacked below it.

My confusion quickly turned to disbelief as I grappled with the fact that if I wanted to watch a teenage-old movie online, I’d have to rent it from Prime Video…which I already paid for.

It was in my twin XL that I came the closest I have ever been to feeling the kind of empty rage that puts people on Worldstar.

The price was less than a cup of coffee, but I couldn’t get over the fact that I had seen the movie dozens of times—I grew up with it. I know every scene, every line, and even all these stupid facts about shooting locations. I am practically the human embodiment of “bonus content.”

And yet, all of a sudden it was just out of reach.

This realization sent me into a spiral of research into physical media, which are forms of media you can hold in your hands. These include CDs, DVDs, game cartridges, and books—basically, anything you could find in the back of a Goodwill. Eventually, my search brought me to a video series by Brandon Shaw, the man behind the YouTube channel Digging the Greats, in which he challenged himself to use an iPod as his only source of music for 30 days.

Shaw’s introspective experience allowed him to make some self-actualizing changes to improve his relationship with art. Eventually, he gets so wrapped up in his process of rediscovering physical media that he abandons tech altogether. This culminates in a scene of him typing on a typewriter in the middle of a public park.

I am not sure whether I am capable of such an admirable level of commitment (and confidence), but a few things from his series did stick with me.

I was barely sentient during the early 2000s when physical media breathed its last breaths. Still, I remember the work that went into consuming media—something Shaw deems “friction”—and the subsequent feeling of satisfaction afterward. I know all too well the relief that washed over me when my sister finally gave the signal that I could stop swiveling the TV antenna; the excitement in finding my favorite CD in my mom’s collection (Etta James’ At Last!); the anticipation of going with my grandma to the library or video store to rent a new Clifford movie; the care I put into organizing my 3DS games by color and content.

As a child, I knew what I liked and didn’t. These days, I stammer over uhs and ums just trying to answer low-stakes questions like “What kind of music do you like?” In most cases, I pretend that the question is too complex and pick the genre of the last three songs I remember listening to.

It took the Amazon paywall, sitting between me and another Twilight Saga marathon, to finally realize that I was walking the earth without a fundamental aspect of the human experience—personal taste.

In Shaw’s video, he talks to writer Kyle Chakya, author of Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture, about the plight of taste in the face of music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. These services offer listeners an endless catalog of basically every song ever made. In short, people are sacrificing the “labor” that goes into cultivating their collections for the accessibility and ease of digital streaming.

Never mind the fact that people have somehow managed to find a “lazier” way to consume things. What strikes me as the most devastating about the loss of physical media is the ease with which society has collectively agreed to stop encouraging self-exploration.

The bookshelf in the corner of my bedroom is about as exclusive as the New York Times Bestseller list. Three of my playlists have the same viral pop song on them, and I feel the need to preface the title of my favorite movie with “I know this is basic, but…”

The art I like and the videos I “like” are now the same in that they are inevitable, thanks to algorithms (some of which have even become AI-based), and are completely devoid of sentimentality.

This isn’t to say I’m unaware of the benefits of streaming services. Paying a monthly fee for endless access to music or movies is far more economical than buying the physical copy of any and every CD or DVD that piques your interest. Not to mention, streaming limits overconsumption and frees up valuable space in already crowded dorm rooms. My problem isn’t with digital media itself but with the fact that I had no idea what I was losing and the lasting effects that loss would have on me as digital media became the new mainstream.

I mean, my ability to confidently answer stuck-on-a-deserted-island questions without mentally panicking is virtually nonexistent now.

Maybe my intense anxiousness about the loss of physical media stems from feeling like the decision to move on from the tangible world happened without me, primarily due to a select few people’s infatuation with the possibilities of the future rather than the value of the present. While we’re at it, to hell with Netflix—let’s go to Mars!

The world is moving faster than I would like, but one comforting fact is that I’ll always have control over what is directly in front of me. And as cliche as that sounds, I think it could function as my redefined version of individuality.

By the end of the night, I still hadn’t watched a single movie. I guess in the process of thinking about individuality and self-determination, I’d lost sight of what is really important…Twilight.

The easiest thing to do now is just type my card numbers into the little pixelated box, hit play, and watch the damn thing (within the next thirty days).

