With the election around the corner, I feel a huge weight looming around and pressing on everyone. It’s so hard when you share different beliefs with the people around you, and most times those beliefs are rooted in values that connect to who you are. You want to be understanding, to have open conversations, to see the other side; but it isn’t always that easy.

It’s extended from picking policies and candidates to a very personal aspect of our identities, and it creates such huge divides. What happens in this election could alter so much, from what we stand for as a society, to how we live our daily lives. Just thinking about it all makes my head spin.

I’ve caught myself spending hours reading the news and scrolling endlessly through TikTok—it’s exhausting. It’s easy to forget to check in with yourself when you’re not just worrying about who’s going to win—you’re worrying about what it says about the world we live in, about the future, about how people you thought you knew see things so differently to you.

It can change your opinion of others in a split second when you realize you have differing political views. You question, how can they live with this? Or how is that what is important to them? It’s not always easy to understand, but we have to respect it, and that is a lot easier said than done.

But here’s what I’m learning: It’s okay to take a step back. To acknowledge how overwhelming it all is and to give myself the space to breathe. I don’t have to carry every argument or every article with me, and I don’t have to change every one of my friend’s minds about which policies are important. I can care deeply about the future, but still protect my own well-being in the present.

So, as the election nears and everything seems to be complete chaos, I’m reminding myself to pause. To feel the feelings, acknowledge the fear, and still show up for myself in small ways. Because while the election determines a lot, right now, besides a vote, there isn’t much else I can do. So be there for yourselves, live your life as normal, and remember that this isn’t all on you.