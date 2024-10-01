How to Protect Your Online Presence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

As college students in the year 2024, using technology and the internet is a huge part of our education. We spend hours on end using the internet for reasons like research, social media, communication, and so much more. This is why it is important to remember and value your online safety. Mozilla Firefox makes it their priority to enable us with data privacy to enrich our browsing experience.

What is Mozilla Firefox?

Mozilla Firefox is a browser that is committed to accessible and transparent internet that is easy to use. Firefox is known for being user-centric as well as being fast and flexible with many customizable features to fit your needs!

Why should you use Mozilla Firefox?

When you use Mozilla Firefox, you’re supporting an independent, non-profit organization that puts people first, over profit. Firefox allows you to explore the web freely without being tracked across different sites, ensuring your data remains secure and private with tools made to boost productivity and guarantee online safety.

How to practice safe browsing with Mozilla Firefox?

Check out the Enhanced Tracking Protection Feature: This feature protects you from those frustrating reocurring ads and third-party trackers who follow you from previously used websites. Regularly update your browser: Just like we update our phones to the most recent version, keep in mind that updating your browser is essential to avoid threats to your web privacy. Staying updated means you are using the most efficient browser Firefox has to offer! Turn on Firefox Monitor: This feature alerts you when personal data is leaked and is helpful to take quick action to ensure your well-deserved privacy!

Safe browsing is not complicated nor a lot of work when using Mozilla Firefox. They have included features and customizable add-ons that are meant to protect your personal data and allow you to have an easy browsing experience. Think about your current browser, why have you chosen it? Your online safety is important to keep in mind so take action and switch to Mozilla Firefox gaining comfort in knowing your personal data isn’t being tracked and shared!