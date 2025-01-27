This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Aberdeen chapter.

I’d been feeling under the weather for weeks. I had barely any appetite. Most foods disagreed with me. At first, I thought it was diet. I didn’t eat unhealthily, but I assumed that it must be a lack of vitamins, or maybe protein. Maybe I needed more healthy fats, or I should cut down on meat. But as the weeks continued, and I became more restrictive with my eating, my health only continued to go downhill. Now, I felt nauseous regardless of what I ate. I began to become repulsed by eating; every mealtime became a battle to try to finish my plate. In a few months, I had gone from trying new meals regularly, to doing my best to finish a bowl of soup.

It came to a head the night before an important dinner. In the past week, I’d resorted to the most plain and bland foods I could think of. Dry toast, bran flakes, porridge, but still no improvement. My nausea progressed from an unsettled feeling to bouts of retching and vomiting. After a night with my head over the toilet, I decided enough was enough, and I made an emergency appointment for the next day.

Three months on, and I’m yet to have any answers. I can manage my symptoms better now, but I still haven’t a clue as to what sets them off, or how to prevent them. My anti-nausea medication helps me immensely, but illness takes up a large portion of my life.

There are times when I think I must be making it all up. There will be a week where I’ve no symptoms at all. I’ll think to myself that my illness must have been something else; symptoms were simply part of that. Or I begin to believe I must have recovered entirely and I’m completely fine now. But then I’ll have another episode. I’ll be racked with nausea while out with my friends. I’ll have stomach cramps so bad I’m doubled over in pain.

It becomes interwoven with every single aspect of your life. You can’t cook a meal without wondering if you’re ignorantly including the very thing making you sick. Every time you go out to eat, you hope that you won’t lose your dinner afterwards. Nights out must be carefully prepared for because you can’t drink on certain medications. Trips away from home require intricate planning and multiple alternatives. And throughout all of this, you think about how it’s affecting your family, your friends, the people you love and the people you interact with.

The stress becomes as consuming as the symptoms. I’ve had to turn down outings again and again. I worry that my friends feel my absence is intentional. Losing weight unintentionally has also been an adjustment; it’s difficult not to fall into disordered eating habits. My self-care has also had to change. I lack the stamina I used to have to run, and some days I can’t make it to my study groups. On top of this, I feel I’ve got no community to refer to and no idea what other people in my situation do.

I’ve learned to deal with my symptoms the best I can. I always carry my medication with me, and I keep my bag stocked with anything I may need. I keep basins by my bedside in case of sickness throughout the night, and I carry an empty hot water bottle wherever I go.

But still, I have a lot of anxiety about leaving home. To try and overcome this, I remind myself that there’s nothing at home that I can’t reach out there. Planning ‘escape routes’ for situations has also helped, as I know that I can always leave even if I won’t need to. Most of the time, I end up never having to miss out.

In some ways, it’s a curse not knowing. I cannot truly treat the root of my symptoms till I understand them. I have nothing to refer to, and no one to ask about their own experience. But not knowing does help to keep me optimistic. I might not have something all that serious, and it may be an easy fix. Without an official diagnosis, my sickness can be brushed off.

When a test comes back negative – meaning that I don’t have a certain condition – it’s a mixture of feelings. I feel relieved in some ways, knowing that I’m healthy in some respects. I don’t have any desire to have a condition or ailment. However, there’s always a shred of upset. I still don’t know what the matter is. It’s one step closer, of course, but it also makes good health seem so far away.

There’s also the matter of the zebras. The saying goes that ‘when you hear hooves, think horses, not zebras,’ taught to medical students to remind them that common and rare conditions often share similar symptoms. While I severely doubt I have a ‘zebra’, or a rare condition, those test results always bring out the thought in my mind. What would it mean if I had something much more serious? Or what if I never get a proper answer?

In this new year, I hope to get those answers. Currently, I’m waiting on the results of my latest batch of tests in December. But I’m also determined to approach things with a better attitude. I want to go out more. I’m determined to go places that my symptoms held me back from. If this is my new normal, then I must get used to it. I’ve come to terms that while I may be unwell, it doesn’t mean I can’t live well. If my health isn’t getting any better, then I’ll just have to make the best out of what I have.