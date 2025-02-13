I love everything pink which means that I thoroughly enjoy the consumerism of Valentine’s Day.

I am not a crafty person and get way in over my head solely because the box is pink. Here are some of my favorite crafts that I have done in the past and one’s that I think would fun and easy to accomplish.

As of now the doom scrolls of Instagram, Tik Tok, and Pinterest have proven that Galantine’s is in full swing this year. From pink drinks, food to fun crafts let talk about what would be aesthetic but easy to accomplish.

Here are my favorite drinks to spice up the menu! All can be made cocktails (21+) or mocktails.

There is something so classy about a Hugo Spritz.

Cocktail:

3 oz prosecco

1 oz elderflower liqueur

1/2 oz desert pear syrup

1 oz club soda

Mocktail:

3 oz Martinelli’s Sparkling White Grape Juice

1 oz elderflower syrup

1/2 oz desert pear syrup

1 oz club soda

Recipe from: @the.boozy.ginger

Instagram influenced me on the Galentine’s Day Lemon Drop.

Recipe from @nikki.sips.

Cocktail:

1.5 oz guava syrup

1.5 oz vodka

1/2 oz orange liqueur

1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

Simple sugar

2 sour hearts candies

Mint spring

Mocktail:

1.5 oz guava syrup

1.5 tonic water

1/2 oz fresh squeezed orange

1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

Simple sugar

2 sour hearts candies

Mint spring

Here are easy food recipes that will impress for less because shrinkflation is real.

Everyone loves a good heart shaped pizza. This can be a little crafty moment with your girls or you could prep them before hand.

Recipe:

Premade pizza dough

Marinara Sauce

Cheese of your choice

Toppings of your choice

A dessert grazing board was such a hit one year. Now I did not make it but it was super easy to compile.

Recipe:

Candies and chocolates of your choosing

Then arrange them on a board however you would like to.

Let’s talk about some cute crafts that are simple to do! Like I said I am not super crafty but here is what my friends and I have managed.

Patch Sweatshirts

Over NYE my best friend and I went to Joanne’s and got fabric to make patches for our sweatshirts. I crafted mine into a sail boat and she did a lobster. It is super easy, Pinterest has a bunch of inspiration.

All you need:

Sweatshirt of your choosing

Fabric

Fabric glue or sewing materials

Friendship bracelets

Fun fact my best friends and I are huge ravers. Over time we have accumulated different kandies (friendship bracelets). It is always so fun to be able to make seasonal types of friendship bracelets that we get to trade at raves and concerts. Will that may not be your thing – there is something calming with making friendship bracelets.

Obvi it could be Valentine’s bracelets like the sweetheart candy bracelet theme. Or you could do the eye color bracelet trend. Which is where you match the beads to the eye color(s) of everyone at the party.