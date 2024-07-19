This ‘THTH’ Season 6 Couple’s Rule Breaks Cost The Group $18K In *One* Day

It wouldn’t be a season of Too Hot to Handle if there wasn’t an infamous couple in the villa draining the prize fund. Season 6 has proven to be no different. Every season, there’s always a couple who can’t keep their hands to themselves and end up breaking the rules. This leads Lana (the cone-shaped virtual host) to take money away from the jackpot — and FYI, the rule breaks aren’t cheap. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Too Hot To Handle Season 6 follow.

Though Season 6 just kicked off on July 19, there’s one couple who’s already sucking the prize money dry with their rule-breaking antics. Who is this naughty couple you might ask? New Season 6 addition Katherine LaPrell (who has every man drooling) and Louis Russell, who was originally a hot commodity in Season 5, are showing no self-control on the villa and are costing the group.

Ironically enough, Louis first appeared on Season 6 swearing he was going to be a “good example” for everyone in the villa. Louis “Good Example” Russell didn’t exactly practice what he preached, especially after he and Katherine continuously broke Lana’s sacred rules and drained money from the prize fund. Obviously, their cast mates (who are the good influences at this point) were not pleased.

Katherine and Louis already tempted fate (and each other) early on in the show by kissing each other several times and draining thousands from the prize money. One makeout sesh alone between them resulted in *three* breaches of Lana’s rules (costing the whole group $18k, just in case you were curious).

The rule-breaking couple was then given the ultimate test when Lana invited them to spend a night alone together in the private suite.

This was to see if the couple could control their sexual urges and prioritize an emotional connection. Little did Katherine and Louis know, though, if there was a single violation of Lana’s rules, it was bye bye to Louis. So, yeah, the stakes were pretty high and the rest of the villa had absolutely 0 faith in this couple (for obvious reasons.)

The private suite featured a bed covered in rose petals, champagne, a bath (fit for two, obvi), a box of “toys,” and even a Happy Hour menu where rule breaks were half-priced (I see you Bad Lana). The suite was built to tease. As Louis and Katherine headed off to the private suite, their castmates were left predicting how much money the two could possibly further deduct from the prize fund.

Because Louis and Katherine had no problem losing $18k from the prize money, it was only natural for the rest of the cast to be scared about what would be left after their night spent together.

What no one in the villa anticipated, though, was that the couple didn’t break a single rule in the suite — despite Katherine trying to tempt Louis. This had my jaw (and the rest of the cast’s) on the ground. Due to their good behavior, Louis’ stay at the retreat was extended.

Who knows, maybe he is the good influence he swore to be after all?