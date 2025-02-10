 Twilight: It Can’t Be Recreated

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?

If you know that line, you have probably seen the meme go around or you associate the line with a long-haired Taylor Lautner running to none other than Kristen Stewart who played Bella Swan in the Twilight movie franchise. Twilight was truly the cherry on top and may have just been the pinnacle of all things werewolves vs vampires. With a crazy love triangle, awkward lines, and a random plot about imprinting, Twilight was an original creation that just cannot be beat nor able to be recreated in this lifetime.

For some background, author Stephanie Meyer is the creator of the Twilight Saga. The novels are in hindsight about an unorthodox romance between two characters, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. The romance also extends into a love triangle with another character, Jacob Black. What makes this love unconventional is that Edward is a 117-year-old vampire, Jacob Black is a werewolf, and well, Bella is a normal girl from Arizona who moved to the state that is under a near-constant cover of clouds and rain, Washington. That’s how Bella describes it anyway. In November 2008, the first Twilight novel was adapted into a movie, and over the course of four years, it would become a saga. Bella Swan is played by Kristen Stewart who falls in love with Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson who has a long-time feud with Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner.

Despite how popular Twilight was (is it still?), I have met many people who have never seen it.

Growing up my sisters were huge Twilight fans, naturally, I became one as well. My comfort movies are all within the Twilight Saga and the cloudy, rainy weather only feeds into it. Obviously, when I was younger, I thought Twilight was pure cinema, and at my core I still do. However, now that I am older I understand what people mean when they say that Twilight is campy. Despite how campy it may seem, having grown up with Twilight, for lack of better words, I just get the vibe. Unfortunately, Twilight is something I can’t share with others who have never seen it because they just won’t understand that at the time, Twilight was everything and it was good. In comparison to many movies that are produced now, Twilight just looks bad and you can tell how low of a budget it had, at least for the first movie.

Regardless of how Twilight would not stand a chance these days to be as big as it was in the early 2010’s, it has a huge place in my heart. Maybe the fact that they are not the best movies out there now are what make it good. Twilight itself should be its own genre, it’s just that special. If you want a good laugh and some serious plot points, maybe give Twilight a try– trust me, you will be obsessed, and even if you think it’s bad, you’ll just continue to hate-watch the rest of the saga.