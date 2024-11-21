The ‘SLOCG’ Season 3 Soundtrack Is The Perfect Girlypop Playlist

Classes are back in session at Essex College, which means we have a whole new soundtrack to vibe out to! Season 3 of The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered on Nov. 21, and our favorite foursome — Leighton, Whitney, Bella, and Kimberly — are diving headfirst into the chaos and growth of their sophomore year. As someone who loves to envision herself in scenes that reflect my own life, I can’t get enough of those moments when a show perfectly syncs music with emotion. HBO’s hit series knows just how to nail that pairing, capturing each scene with songs that resonate long after the episode ends.

Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls is a coming-of-age comedy starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as four seemingly mismatched suite mates who face the hidden struggles of college life together. Season 2 left viewers with friendship breakups and uncertain futures, but after a summer of growth (and maybe a little chaos), the girls are bringing back all they’ve learned. Season 3 promises fresh twists, new challenges, and plenty of glow-ups.

As we watch the girls dive into a new year at college, it’ll be intriguing to see how they handle this year’s challenges after last season’s blowouts — and how they’ll navigate their sex lives in the process. Personally, as a twenty-something, I know just how hard it is to juggle finding yourself, being a good friend, and keeping up with work, school, and life. Season 3’s playlist for The Sex Lives of College Girls hits all these layers perfectly.

Trust me, you’ll want every song on repeat to feel all the vibes the core four are bringing to campus this year, so let’s dive into each track episode by episode. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 3 follow.

Episode 1: “Welcome Back to Essex”

“ I Am Woman” by Emmy Meli

As “I Am Woman” plays in the background, Bela bids farewell to the John Essex statue at the heart of campus. In her signature comedic relief style, she reflects on the selflessness she believes she demonstrated over the past semester, blending humor and heartfelt emotion in a memorable goodbye. This scene sets the tone for her journey of growth and self-discovery.

Reneé Rapp, AKA Leighton, is on a car ride back to Essex’s campus with her two favorite people: her dad and her girlfriend, Alicia. While leaving their camping trip that turned into glamping, the vibrant song “BET” by Mette fills the air. This upbeat track sets the tone for the excitement and anticipation of a new beginning. It signifies the joy of being surrounded by loved ones and the thrill of embarking on a fresh chapter, perfectly encapsulating Leighton’s semester that lies ahead.

“ For Keeps” by Preston Pablo

On move-in day, Whitney takes a big leap into her new life at the Kappa house, but first, her mom has a special request. She insists on capturing the moment with a TikTok dance trend set to the catchy song “For Keeps.” With excitement and a hint of nervousness, Whitney joins in, blending the thrill of a fresh start with a fun family tradition.

“SO MUCH” by Louis La Roche

Before Whitney even steps foot into the Kappa house, she and her mom are captivated by the undeniable charm of a handsome guy on campus. As everything unfolds in slow motion, the song “SO MUCH” perfectly captures this enchanting moment. Could this eye-catching stranger be one of Whitney’s potential love interests this season?

“Don’t Stop (Gimme Some)” plays as Whitney has her first soccer team scrimmage of the season, and she’s letting the freshmen have it, or so she thought. This song shows the intense rage and uncertainty of her game.

“ Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” by Chappell Roan

Get ready to feel the energy as “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” sets the perfect vibe for iconic dorm pre-games. It’s the first day back on campus, and the divided girl gang—Leighton, Bela, and Kimberly—are pregaming in their new dorm. With the beat song pulsing in the background, the atmosphere is electric, capturing the thrill of friendship and the excitement of a new semester.

“ Be My Lover ” by La Bouche

“Be My Lover” plays during the girls’ show-stopping entrance at the ‘90s-themed frat party, where they’re debuting their sophomore glow-up. Leighton stands out in an all-black look, sending a strong message to her girlfriend, Alicia, for not giving her the attention she deserves. This is a great song choice for capturing how it feels to walk into a party when you know you’re on point!

“ Believe “ by Cher

As Alicia finally enters the party and locks eyes with Leighton after their big blow-up, the scene shifts into slow motion. Leighton bats her eyes, and the song “Believe” perfectly captures the intensity of this moment, even from across the room.

As the episode comes to a close, Leighton expresses her frustration to her teacher about the bus trips to attend her math class not working out. She faces a significant decision and a moment of realization: This could be a make-or-break moment for her new semester at Essex. As “Glow” plays brilliantly in the background, we gain insight into what’s going on in Leighton’s head.

We’ll keep building this killer soundtrack as more episodes drop, but for now, you’ll find me playing these at my next pre-game!