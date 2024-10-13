When Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammy Awards with “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa” while leading his dancers in colorful skirts and a brass band through the venue to get every artist and pop star dancing to his music, or when Rosalía’s flamenco-infused pop conquered the 2019 VMAs, it was clear that Hispanic and Latino music had transcended its cultural borders.

While the term “Hispanic” typically refers to people who speak Spanish, regardless of their country of origin, “Latino” refers to individuals from Latin America, regardless of the language they speak. Despite these distinctions, the cultural exchange between these groups have led to a fascinating evolution in their music. Music to me, is a reflection of cultural identity and a way of preserving and expressing one’s heritage.

Hispanic and Latino music has undergone a significant transformation over the decades. Traditional genres such as Mariachi, Cumbia, and Bolero laid the groundwork for some of our favorite music today. With their rich history and cultural significance, these genres reflect the diverse influences of indigenous, African, and European roots.

The transition from these traditional forms to modern genres like Reggaeton, Latin Trap, and Pop is a testament to Hispanic and Latino music’s adaptability and innovation. Reggaeton, which emerged from Puerto Rico in the late 20th century, blends Latin rhythms with Caribbean dancehall and hip-hop influences, creating an infectious sound that has gained international acclaim. Pop music has also seen a significant Latin influence, with artists incorporating traditional elements into their songs resulting in a fresh, cross-cultural sound that appeals to a global audience.

Peso Pluma exemplifies this genre-blending phenomenon, adding his unique flair to the Latin pop and regional Mexican music scenes. Kali Uchis not only combines elements of Reggaeton, R&B, and Soul but has expressed her determination to remain bilingual in her music after being discouraged not to.

Hispanic and Latino music has undeniably made its mark on pop culture. The crossover success of Latin music is evident in the way it has penetrated mainstream charts with several artists achieving record-breaking success.