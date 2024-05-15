How to budget your money, from one broke girl to another

It’s the beginning of a brand new school year and you know what that means: a brand new YOU!

…Just kidding. We’re still the same people that we were last year, with no magical spell cast over the summer that made us better at what we used to be bad at – including money management. But this broke girl has had some practice, and I’m here to give every other broke girl the ultimate guide.

Start budgeting

Gneegfdsbdgfdgfgf

fd – this is an update

Things to do to save money

hgffhdgfsh Save money spend less money

Save more money Thergebhgfdah hrsyjrhtrshygf Spending is not helpful Something sthegfghf gfdshn hngfhng

Budgeting is great Marissa Valente

gfgshfdgf

gfsddthgdfd