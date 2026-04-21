The Biggest Post-Grad Myth? Your Major Locks You Into A Specific Career

Throughout college, it’s not uncommon to catch yourself thinking about the future — namely, the career path you’ll end up taking. Over the years, you’ll probably take many steps to work toward this goal, including taking related internships, boosting your resume with extracurriculars, and, perhaps most importantly, selecting a major that has to do with the career you have in mind. However, no matter how hard you prepare, it’s important to remember that not everything goes according to plan, and you may not use your college major in the ways you expected to immediately after graduation… or ever!

But getting a job in a field that’s different from your major isn’t the end of the world. In fact, it could lead you in a better, more fulfilling direction than you ever imagined. In Her Campus’s 2026 graduation survey, 52% of our graduating respondents said they’re planning on looking for jobs outside of their college majors. This just goes to show that taking a path that’s different from your major isn’t just common — for some, it’s desirable.

So, if you’ve been contemplating taking a step in a different direction after you cross that graduation stage, don’t be afraid to do so. But in case you’re still a bit hesitant — or, let’s be honest, terrified — by the prospect, let these stories from recent grads help you see another way forward.

You might find your passion outside of your field of study.

Even after four years of studying something else, there are some people who just can’t shake the “what if” idea of pursuing something they care more deeply about. “Coming from an immigrant background, I believed I had to pursue something like law to prove I was ‘successful,’” Annmarie G. tells Her Campus. She initially went to school for computer information systems and management of musical enterprises at CUNY Baruch College, but after completing her undergrad, she found a different calling. “I realized I had been ignoring what I actually wanted, and it became impossible to keep pretending. I chose to pivot and build a career in media, where I could be creative, independent, and aligned with my values.” Now, Annmarie spends her time as a multimedia host, writer, and travel creator, but it wasn’t a walk in the park. “At first, it was difficult because I tied success to traditional paths and external validation,” she says. “Even though I love what I do, I had to unlearn the idea that a creative career isn’t ‘real’ or valuable. Now, I see it as building something on my own terms, and that feels more meaningful than following a path that never truly fit me.”

Florida International University alum Katherine R. learned that sometimes just taking a side-step can help you go far. After studying hospitality management, she ended up slightly deviating — staying in the same industry, but taking on a completely different kind of role. “I loved traveling and loved hotels, so I really wanted to work in one — I started as front desk and discovered hotel sales,” she says. “I think it’s interesting to try new things and explore other jobs that you might end up loving, and it doesn’t have to necessarily match your major.”

Other times, the difference between someone’s major and their post-grad job can be drastic. After majoring in communications at Arizona State University, Emilie is happily working at a state park. “Looking back on it, I wish I wasn’t so afraid to go into the sciences,” she says about her choice of major — but it doesn’t always matter how you get to your destination, as long as you get there in the end.

Courtesy of Mana Faye

Sometimes, students know well in advance that their major isn’t going to lead to their dream job — so they find other ways to get there. “I hated my major!” says Mana Faye, who attended Baruch College and graduated with a degree in economics. “I did that major to appease my parents, and used internships to do what I actually wanted to.” She now works as a writer and a freelance event and project manager. “I love what I do every day, and though [my parents] didn’t get it at first, they now support me, with the occasional African side-eye of course.”

Even if you don’t hate what you chose to study, you may not like working in that field as much as you thought you would. Take Brennah, a University of Florida grad with a degree in aerospace engineering. “As much as I liked what I was learning, job-wise, it wasn’t for me,” she says. Currently, she’s a self-employed artist. “I much prefer working for myself and turning my hobby into a career.”

Your major might lend itself to your job in unexpected ways.

Even if a job title might seem like it has nothing to do with a specific college major, you might be surprised by how transferable certain skills can be. DJ G., for example, attended Cornell University for information science and music, but ended up delving into the content world, becoming a social content producer. “I was expected to work in UX/UI, or front-end development, or something super techy,” DJ says. “I suppose video editing is still tech-intensive, but there’s a demand for creativity and having your own approach to problem-solving.”

Similarly, Amanda attended St. Clair College for esports administration and entrepreneurship, and she was job-hunting for quite some time before picking up freelance content work. “I’ve had the opportunity to design broadcast graphics for esports, sports, charity events, educational events, and publisher events — and I love the new challenges presented to me every day,” she says.

Courtesy of Lauryn J.

Sometimes, the writing is on the wall well before graduation, and you just have to make it work for you. Take Lauryn J., who majored in public relations at the University of South Carolina — but wasn’t thrilled by that choice. “More than halfway through majoring in public relations, I realized that I didn’t like it,” she says. “I stuck with my major simply because I was already a junior in college.” Luckily, she found a career path that made it worth her while. “I’ve primarily pursued a career in journalism, copywriting, and social media management,” she says. “The best part about … PR is that it’s slightly interchangeable with journalism and marketing, which allowed me to pivot my career toward those professions instead.”

And sometimes, you just have to create your own job. Kate Barranco attended Georgetown University and majored in culture and politics, with plans to work at a U.S. agency… until it was dismantled due to the change in administration. “For the first time, I found myself without a set path — but with the space to follow my curiosities, which lead to what I call a ‘learning sprint’ grounded in conversations, questions, and exploratory projects.” The hiccup helped Kate become the founder and CEO of her own design and strategy studio called Conscious Futures. “I never imagined following a traditional path .. Rather than a mismatch, [this] feels like alignment.”

Courtesy of Kate Barranco

You might need some time to figure out your next move.

At the end of the day, timelines are not real. There’s nothing wrong with taking the time to figure things out and explore new opportunities — or at least earn some money while you decide what’s next.

For University of Washington grad Eliza D., who majored in international and European studies, her current job as a full-time retail stylist is simply a stop along the way. “I worked as a part-time stylist during part of my senior year — since I graduated early, I was thrust into the working world while waiting to hear back from graduate schools,” she says. “It’s been a bit strange to work-full time in an industry that I didn’t major in, nor do I necessarily plan to continue in retail. But, I am grateful for a job, nonetheless.”

After attending the University of Florida and studying journalism and the theories and politics of sexuality, Ginger K. currently holds multiple roles — including being a prom dress consultant, an art teacher, and a writer. “I needed to make money and actually get out of the house, so my mom encouraged me to get more jobs. Bada bing, bada boom, here I am,” she says. “I like being a jack-of-all-trades, but it can also be frustrating. I love my path and would be so happy to be fully dedicated to my craft, but I just need more jobs to sustain my monetary and mental health as I grow.”

It’s not ideal when your plans don’t work out — but it’s not a sign to give up. For Ravien B., after graduating from Dillard University with a major in mass communication, she was ready to work.“At the time, there weren’t many media opportunities around where I live, so I started applying to jobs around my area that were hiring — I was more focused on saving money to attend grad school and move,” she says. Currently, Ravien is in retail sales while pursuing her passion on the side. “On my off days I still do content creation and interview [and] report at events, but on some off days I’m drained from working.” However, Ravien isn’t giving up on her goals, and knows that those first few years of post-grad aren’t indicative of the rest of her life. “Overall, I just think that it’s preparing me for the bigger picture in my future.”